Avatar, The White Lotus and AFI Best Movies and TV Shows of 2022 – The Hollywood Reporter

The American Film Institute has revealed its picks for the best movies and TV shows of 2022. The group’s picks for the top 10 films are, in alphabetical order: Avatar: The Way of the Water, Elvis, Everything Everywhere, The Fabelmans, No, She Said, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, The Woman King and women who talk. On the TV side, AFI’s picks for the top 10 TV shows of the year are, again in alphabetical order, Abbott Elementary School, The Bear, Better Call Saul, Hacks, Mo, Pachinko, Reservation Dogs, Indemnity, Somebody Somewhere and The White Lotus. The AFI also awarded a special prize to The Banshees of Inisherinthe AFI stating that the special honor is given to “works of excellence that do not meet the eligibility criteria for the AFI Awards”. The AFI winners will be recognized at an awards luncheon on January 13, 2023 at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills. “AFI Awards spotlight excellence in storytelling and the collaborators who bring these stories to screen,” AFI President and CEO Bob Gazzale said in a statement. “This year, more than ever, celebrating the community of artists who make those dreams come true is especially meaningful – as they have lifted spirits through the toughest times and proven the power of this great art form.” The AFI winners were selected by a jury of AFI administrators, artists, critics and scholars. This year’s juries included W. Kamau Bell, Colman Domingo, Siân Heder, Brad Ingelsby, Marti Noxon and Mario Van Peebles; renowned film historians LS Kim, Akira Mizuta Lippit, Leonard Maltin and Robert Thompson; members of the AFI Board of Directors; film critics Janet Maslin, Shawn Edwards of the African American Film Critics Association and film and television critics from outlets such as Los Angeles Times, The New Yorker, Rolling Stone, Salon, tv guide and The Washington Post. The juries were chaired by AFI Board Member Jeanine Basinger (Chair Emeritus and Founder of the Department of Film Studies at Wesleyan University) and Richard Frank, Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of the AFI (former president of Walt Disney Television, president of Walt Disney Studios, president of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences).

