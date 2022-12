Entertainment Journalist Sam Rubin Reveals Hollywood’s Reaction to ‘Narcissist’ Harry & Meghan Netflix Documentary Series

Los Angeles entertainment reporter Sam Rubin revealed how the Harry and Meghan documentary series has come down to Hollywood, following its release on Netflix on Thursday night. Rubin said A topical matter host Dimity Clancey’s people “were surprised” by the “narcissistic effort”. “I think there’s a degree of personal involvement that’s surprising, even for people used to this kind of behavior,” Rubin said. Los Angeles entertainment reporter Sam Rubin. (A current affair) Related Clips READ MORE: Tree cutter filmed dumping ‘trash’ on disabled pensioner’s driveway “So I feel like their popularity has gone down to some degree here.” Although the documentary series made headlines in Australia, the American entertainment reporter said the same could not be said for the United States. “I don’t think Harry and Meghan, especially here in Southern California where they reside, are that big,” he said. Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan. (A current affair) READ MORE: Angry Used Car Customers Call Auction Site Over Unfit Sales “I mean, obviously, they’re world celebrities on some level, but I honestly think any movie star or TV star would generate more attention walking into a cafe than they would.” Rubin said that after watching the documentary series himself, he didn’t feel like there was a “great performance,” but he said it probably would have been better if there was. had. “Here is someone who is incredibly in control,” Rubin said of Meghan. A Current Affair host Dimity Clancey chats with Los Angeles entertainment reporter Sam Rubin. (A current affair) READ MORE: Queensland mother speaks out after baby girl dies in hospital “She doesn’t play that role. That seems to be who she is.” Harry and Meghan have claimed they want privacy and less attention when moving from the UK to the US, but Rubin stressed the series is essentially “the monetization of their notoriety”. “The only thing they have to sell is not creative endeavors, some amazing movie someone wrote, or some fantastic book or something like that, (it’s) rather themselves,” said he declared. Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan. (A current affair) But he admitted they had to foot the bill one way or another. Although the couple live a privileged life in a multimillion-dollar mansion in arguably California’s most exclusive enclave, Rubin said the pair seem to have a “woe betide me” attitude. “You feel like they’re plagued with worry and upset and bad feelings and social media is haunting them and mainstream media is haunting them,” he said. “And so there’s a ‘woe to me’ element that I don’t think lands well here.” In images, in pictures The world leaders who ruined their meetings with the Queen Queen Elizabeth II was the “people’s queen” and during her 73-year reign Her Majesty also met a string of presidents, prime ministers, celebrities and superstars. See the gallery

