Kashika Kapoor makes his Bollywood debut with Pradip Khairwar’s romantic comedy





Mumbai, 9th December 2022 — Actress Kashika Kapoor, who was seen in web series 'The Vibe Hunters', is set to make her Bollywood debut with director Pradip Khairwair's upcoming romantic comedy film. She said: "Finally, now that I can talk about it and by the grace of Ganpati Bappa, I am ready to start working on my first Bollywood film. My film should start filming by the end of next week. , and I'm more than excited for this chance.I always imagined myself acting in my first Bollywood movie at the age of 20, and with this movie, my dream finally comes true. "We took a long time to understand and develop every aspect of my personality for this role. For my role, I constantly attend workshops and it was a fascinating experience," she added. Pradeep is known for movies such as 'Sarkar 3', 'Blind Love' and many more, and now comes up with another project which still has no title. "The films will tackle a very delicate subject of girls' education with a strong message that will be sent to young people, but the story will also take many unexpected turns. I will be sharing the screen with Anuj Saini and I am really thrilled," Kashika said. The actress visited the Siddhi Vinayak Temple to ask for blessings and said she hoped to get positive feedback for her upcoming film. "Every actor in the industry always hopes to star in a film about a subject that will gain notoriety. However, I am making my big Bollywood debut with a film that has such a strong message, and for that, I am truly thankful and grateful. to my director and the entire crew. Making a great debut under the direction of Pradeep sir is something I look forward to," she concluded.

