Bollywood Movies – Salaam Venky is too organized and dramatic to elicit genuine emotions in the viewer

Hello Venki, named after his young hero but truly telling the story of his long-suffering mother (played by Kajol), has his heart in the right place. Everything else in the movie, unfortunately, is all over the place. For starters, the premise based on Shrikant Murthys book The Last Hurray, which tells the touching real-life story of young chess player Kolavennu Venkatesh who also fought a long court battle to end his life according to his own conditions, rests on fragile ground. It’s really unclear why the movie has to make the case for Venky dying earlier, given that his life is limited to a few days anyway. After he dies, his organs go to those who need them, as illustrated in the last scene of the film.

Hello Venki is in conflict to portray death as pretty and romantic or devastating and life changing (for those left behind). His carefully curated game for the tear ducts as well as his inexplicable ambition to be a Anand of the repetition of the iconic line Zindagi badi honi chahiye long nahin to its protagonist, suffering from Duchenne muscular dystrophy, being as cheerful as Rajesh Khannas Anand, battling bowel lymphosarcoma, in the movie Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Except Venkatesh aka Venky (played by Vishal Jethwa) in this Revathy director is not Anand Sehgal who loves life. At 24, Venky lived longer than doctors had estimated his condition would have allowed him to. Now he advocates euthanasia or assisted suicide. Not to end his pain and suffering, but to donate his organs so others can live after him.

Perhaps the only reason Revathy, aided by writers Sammeer Arora and Kausar Munir, is going this route is because it allows them to dial in the drama and crank up the emotions to unbearably schmaltzy levels. There is little organic in Hello Venki. Every move, every gesture, every tear that escapes the eye, every melodramatic dialogue seems so planned that it takes away from the heartbreaking story at its core. What remains are a few scenes between mother and son that perhaps belonged in a much better film than this.

Mercy killing movies are tricky ground. The inherent nature of the subject presents the creator with the canvas to pull it all off. Salaam Venky Has The Emotions Well Kajols Sujata Helplessly Watches His Son Slip Away, A Silent Love Story Between Venky And His Visually Impaired Childhood Friend And The Bittersweet Possibilities Of What It Could Have Been, Moviegoer Venky’s Favorite to quote everything from Shah Rukh Khans Palace at How long have you been but very few things sound and feel authentic. And when the media and judicial angle comes post-interval, it only gives Hello Venki the license to become melodramatic.

It’s a curious choice that Revathy made. Almost two decades ago, the actor-director treated a similar theme with many more nuances and subtleties in Phir Milenge. Take more than one page from Tom Hankss philadelphia cream and the chronicle of a young woman who fights for dignity when she is rejected and publicly shamed after testing positive for HIV, Phir Milenge drama effectively balanced with subtlety and even a touch of humor. Very little of this is evident in Hello Venki.

Kajol, however, is the glue that somehow holds this film together even in its most tiring moments. Sujatas’ years of suffering and fear of impending doom are reflected perfectly in Kajol’s eyes. Aamir Khan makes a recurring appearance and is oddly portrayed as Sujatas live in the countrythat only she can see and who to talk to. Hello Venki lost me here. As it has done in various other cases.

