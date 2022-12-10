Budweiser Launches New Qatar 2022 Campaign Featuring Bollywood Artists

Budweiser, a global brand of Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), has teamed up with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Masaba Gupta, Santanu Hazarika and KissNuka for a campaign at the final stage of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

With the battle cry “The world is yours,” the artists joined forces to honor the mutual love and essence of Budweiser and football. Celebrities are sharing their journey to success like never before, delving into the challenges and hardships they’ve faced, the successes they’ve celebrated, and the huge anticipation they’ve felt before any big moment – just like the makes a soccer player while walking from the tunnel to the pitch.

This follows the company’s recent collaborative efforts with football notables Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and Raheem Sterling to reveal the hero film of their FIFA World Cup campaign, which captured the stories of these legends. modern times and inspired millions of people around the world. The #YoursToTake hero movie, which empowers individuals to strive for excellence by overcoming adversity, was accompanied by the release of the first-ever official FIFA 2022 anthem, which featured popular rapper, Lil Baby.

This stage of the initiative, echoing the point of view of “The World Is Yours To Take”, serves to highlight the distinctive journey of each of the four artists, although a similar thing among them tries to conquer their ambitions despite celebrity stockings. Budweiser has partnered with these cultural influencers to inspire its consumers to take a leap of faith and relentlessly pursue their passions in order to achieve their dreams.

Vineet Sharma, VP Marketing South Asia, AB InBev, said, With more than 35 years of working with FIFA, Budweiser continues to create high-energy consumer moments and conversations that shape the cultural fabric of the country. Through this campaign, The World Is Yours To Take, we want to engage with consumers and celebrate the greatness of sport and the determination and courage it takes to succeed. We have collaborated with four phenomenal stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Masaba Gupta, Santanu Hazarika and KissNuka, who inspire millions of people, through their journeys, to pursue their dreams despite the challenges that may arise.

Siddhanth Chaturvedisaid, Having worked with the brand in the past, I’ve always admired Budweiser’s role as a catalyst in nurturing new talent and providing a global platform for local talent. With #TheWorldIsYoursToTake, the brand has given me the opportunity to celebrate and share my journey with my tribe, and my fans and hopefully encourage them to have a never say attitude when it comes to their passion, of their vocation.

Masaba Gupta, commented, The world quickly puts us in boxes, dictates what we can and cannot do, and more often than not, keeps us from doing all the things we are passionate about and good at. In everything I do, I constantly try to push boundaries and express my truest, most authentic self, without being confined by society and the expectations of the world. I’m thrilled to partner with Budweiser on the #TheWorldIsYoursToTake campaign, giving myself and countless others the motivation to pursue our passions – as much as there can be.

Anushka Manchanda said, The beginning of a new journey is marked by a mixture of feelings of anticipation, excitement, but above all Drive. #TheWorldIsYoursToTake is a campaign that inspires us to disconnect from the world and trust our dreams, work hard to hone our skills, be unapologetically ourselves, and strive for greatness. Collaborating with Budweiser has been a phenomenal experience, it is a brand that taps into the roots of culture and music and gives a platform to local voices in India.

Santanu Hazarika, said, Budweisers FIFA campaign – the #WorldIsYoursToTake immediately resonated with me because I strongly believe in making the most of everything you have in life, no matter what obstacles you face. Growing up in a small town where opportunities are limited, I can testify that this belief turns into reality, if you are truly passionate about your dreams. I am happy to partner with a brand like Budweiser which continues to be a catalyst for enabling and empowering artists and the evolution of culture in India. And therefore, I am determined not only to collaborate with a brand like Budweiser, but also to inspire the younger generation to achieve their dreams.