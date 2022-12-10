Hrithik calls Bollywood changes ‘recalibration’ at Red Sea Film Festival

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Hrithik Roshan spoke at length about his career, his charity work and the professional relationship he has with his father, director Rakesh Roshan, at the ongoing Red Sea Film Festival.

“My dad was against me getting into movies because of the struggle he had to go through,” Roshan said when asked if his dad was supportive of his choice to get into acting. “He struggled really hard for 20 years and didn’t want me to go through what he went through. But I think there was something about me that was really determined,” Variety reports.

“I wanted to prove myself because I grew up with a really bad stutter and this was my only chance to look and feel normal,” he continued, telling the audience how the The exclusion and isolation he felt due to his childhood stutter led him to set up a charitable foundation with the aim of helping children with special abilities.

“What it did for me was equalize each of us in my head. I see myself in every human being I meet, which makes it very easy for me to connect with people. It makes me very empathetic, very tolerant and patient.”

“I wouldn’t wish that on my kids or the kids of the world,” he said of the correlation between success and self-esteem experienced by many in the industry. “I would rather they grew up with enough self-esteem whether they were okay with success or not, and then aspired to better themselves as human beings or actors or whatever career that they choose.”

The actor also doesn’t rely on social media to boost his ego, saying he “has never been the victim of anything negative on social media”, which he attributes to not not give it “a lot of attention”.

“I need social media to contribute, to inspire, but I don’t let myself go. If you post something to feel better about yourself, you’re setting yourself up for disappointment. I make sure I feel better when I do social media posts because I don’t want to be at the mercy of people to make me feel good, so for me it’s always been great.”

Hrithik, who is one of the biggest names in Bollywood, spoke about the ever-changing nature of the industry. “It’s evolved for the better. It’s a process of evolution, we’ll only get better – if you don’t, nature will make sure you do.”

The actor also commented on how, early in his career, movies released in Bollywood “had a formula, like a recipe”, and now that recipe “went out the window”.

“Cinema is now much more real because the collective consciousness of people as a society is growing, the pandemic has had a beautiful change on us; we are much more understanding, much more understood. It has changed our perception of what should to be the entertainment. We ask for something better and better will come. It’s time to recalibrate.”

Would he like to work in Hollywood? Yes, but if the right story comes along. “I seek out scripts that come from a place of true passion and imagination and hope to incorporate them into my films myself.”

One of Roshan’s earliest movie memories is watching Steven Spielberg and Christopher Reeve’s “ET” as “Superman” on VHS. “I went crazy for these films! I’m a big fan of cinema, I like great cinema, I like art and essays, in all genres. I’m a very good student of cinema.”

It only took the moderator mentioning the word “dance” to the festival audience to encourage the actor to take a few steps, chanting songs from Roshan’s extensive filmography. Dancing, however, didn’t come naturally to the star. “It was a big part of my career, but it wasn’t intentional. I wasn’t a good dancer,” he said, recounting how he spent an entire night rehearsing on a small bed for a musical number in his first film.

“Maybe I’m talented, but I work really hard and I understand music. I can break music down really well in my head. I think the one thing I’ve been really strict about is is that I don’t do the steps as they were shown to me; I try to make them my own. As an actor, it’s a blind spot. You do that with dialogue, and you have to do the same thing with the steps. What’s my interpretation of the step? It’s a search.”

Roshan is currently working on ‘Fighter’, India’s first aerial action film, which is slated for release on January 25, 2024.

“It’s the biggest thing I’ve had the opportunity to at least try to accomplish,” he said of the film before the bodyguards returned to the stage, screams from the crowd stifling the actor’s heartfelt farewell: “I hope I continue to make great movies, so I will continue to enjoy that kind of love from you.”