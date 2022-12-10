Is Bollywood’s Bhai Jaan Salman Khan Dating ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan’ Actress Pooja Hegde?





Fans of megastar Salman Khan are eagerly awaiting his highly anticipated multi-star film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Pooja Hegde plays an actress in the film, which also serves as Shehnaaz Gill’s feature debut. Filming for the movie has already started, but in the midst of it all, a rumor has gone viral online. Pooja Hegde is gearing up for her big holiday outing, Cirkus, which is directed by Rohit Shetty and stars Ranveer Singh. Pooja also starred in Salman Khan’s next film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan, which also serves as Shehnaaz Gill’s feature debut. Filming for the movie has already started, but in the midst of it all, a rumor has gone viral online. Pooja Hedge, who is gearing up for her next outing, has found herself at the center of a juicy rumor involving none other than Salman Khan, the Bhaijaan of Bollywood. Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde are said to be the newest couple in Hollywood, according to a self-proclaimed film critic named Umair Sandhu. This is what he wrote on his handle, “BREAKING NEWS: New Couple in Town!!! Mega Star #SalmanKhan fell in love with #PoojaHegde!! Her production house also signed her for the next 2 movies!! They are spending time together now a days!! Confirmed by sources close to Salman Khan. First of all, this is the same person who previously tweeted about Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Even though netizens didn’t believe the rumor, that didn’t stop them from leaving funny comments. Some of his followers questioned his source, as one of them said, who is this close source giving you information about Bhai?? Some threw a funny comment like, 2 movie deal.. isn’t it obvious that they will hang out. The movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which will feature new names like Palak Tiwari and his daughter, TV actress Shweta Tiwari, and will be released sometime in the latter part of 2023, is the one that may have launched the rumor. It is directed by Farhad Samji. Stay tuned with Box office World Wide for breaking news, hindi box office news, bollywood news, ott news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news. Sharing is caring!





Facebook







Twitter







pinterest Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://boxofficeworldwide.com/movies-latest-news/rumour-or-truth-is-bollywoods-bhai-jaan-salman-khan-dating-kisi-ka-bhai-kisi-ka-jaan-actress-pooja-hegde/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos