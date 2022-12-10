Variety International Vanguard Actor Award Recipient, Ranbir Kapoor





Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor wowed audiences during his talk at the Red Sea Film Festival, where he received the Variety International Vanguard Actor Award. Fans were eager for the chance to hold his hand, kiss him or take a selfie, as he entered and left the theater. During the talk – moderated by Variety reporter Martin Dale – he opened up about the ups and downs of his career to date, and his joy at marrying actor Alia Bhatt earlier this year and the birth of their first child in November. During the Q&A session, several fans burst into song, causing a chorus throughout the room, which Kapoor was thrilled with. With an understated charm and openness to answering a wide range of different questions – ranging from her personal life, disappointments and goals for the future – audiences were mesmerized by her presence. He spoke of his formative influences, such as his grandfather, Raj Kapoor, who portrayed a Chaplinesque tramp character, acting classes at the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute in New York, learning his craft as a assistant to director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and advice to filmmaker Aamir Khan to travel around India anonymously, before becoming famous, in order to understand his country. He discussed his friendship and close working relationship with director Ayan Mukerji, after working on his 2022 blockbuster ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’, and previous pics ‘Wake Up Sid’ and ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai. Deewani” and said that the lazy character of Sid is the role he most identifies with. He described the acting method demands and the effort and sometimes significant personal discomfort associated with crafting the prosthetics required for roles such as his 2018 biopic “Sanju,” in which he played different moments. from the life of outrageous actor Sanjay Dutt and 2022 landmark epic “Shamshera” for which he endured a fake beard in the scorching desert heat. Kapoor also addressed his flops, citing the examples of “Shamshera” and 2015 pic “Bombay Velvet,” revealing his biggest disappointment was 2017 musical fantasy “Jagga Jasoos,” which he called a passion project. . The actor revealed that he was ready to shoot anywhere in the world and would be interested in filming in Saudi Arabia, citing the example of actor Shah Rukh Khan who recently photographed himself in the Saudi desert for his next photo “Dunki”, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. . Kapoor beamed when asked about becoming a father and said it was “a joy like I’ve never known before”. Finally, for the future, he says he has high hopes for his next two projects – Luv Ranjan’s romantic comedy, partly shot in Spain, and Sandeep Reddy Vang’s gangster pic ‘Animal’, which it is currently running.

