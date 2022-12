Together to carry on the holiday tradition | Entertainment News

VAN HORNESVILLE The Catskill Brass Ensemble, under the co-direction of Carleton Clay and Ben Aldridge, will continue a long-standing holiday tradition on Sunday, December 11, at the 38th Annual Richard and Janet Nevins Young Christmas Concert. According to a press release, presented by the Oneonta-based Catskill Conservatory, in association with the Van Hornesville Community Corporation, the concert will begin at 4 p.m. at the Millpond Community Center on State Route 80. The program will feature sacred and secular music from the season, including several arrangements by Aldridge available only to the Catskill Ensemble. Joining the brass will be guest artist and vocalist Arianne Ajakh, who will sing several seasonally appropriate selections. Ajakh, a fourth grade student at Cooperstown Elementary School, is the granddaughter of the late Maestro Charles Schneider, who was her first musical mentor. A member of the Catskill Youth Choir, she studied voice with Cynthia Donaldson and piano with Dana LaCroix. Last summer she starred as Marta Von Trapp in the Glimmerglass Festivals production of The Sound of Music and she also had a solo role in the recent Cooperstown High School production of Wind In the Willows, directed by Tim Iverson. The Catskill Brass Ensemble began as the Catskill Brass Trio in 1971, expanding to the Catskill Brass Quintet three years later and then to the current larger group in the early 2000s. Over the years they have given hundreds of Christmas concerts in the region and on tour throughout New York, as well as New England and the mid-Atlantic states. Their first performance in Van Hornesville dates back to 1984. Performers at this year’s concert will include Ben Aldridge, Carleton Clay, Ralph Dudgeon. Andrew ODell and Matt Oram, trumpets, Dan Martin and Paul Blake, trombones, Frank Meredith, euphonium and Michael DePauw, tuba.

