Inside Trevor Noah’s Tearful Farewell to “The Daily Show”

New York Trevor Noah, who has gone from an unknown quantity to American viewers to an intelligent and satirical voice on Comedy Central, signed the Daily Show for the last time on Thursday.

Noah was thoughtful and subdued in front of a live audience at the Manhattans West Side studio where the show is taped, often speaking at length about a seven-year stint that began when Jon Stewart handed over the presidency of the influential talk show comical. .

Stewart welcomed Noah into the fold in late 2014 after his producers brought the South African native comedy to his attention. Nine months later, he became the program’s third host as Stewart moved on.

It’s been a crazy journey, Noah said on his show. The craziest trip I haven’t planned, I didn’t expect it.

The comedian was not well known in the United States. Being black and not from the US or UK made it a rarity on late night television. Noah noted how, when he first started hosting after Stewarts’ 17-year runaway success, Comedy Central was unable to fill studio audience seats.

Noah brought a more global view to the program (early in his run, he memorably made historically biting comparisons of Donald Trump to African dictators). As The Daily Show’s ratings declined, as viewers moved away from traditional television in favor of streaming, the median age of viewership for programs got younger while Noah was at the helm.

Younger viewers likely got to know Noah through sharing his clips on social media. As a result, he developed a strong following that will continue to fill concert arenas and generate streaming numbers for comedy specials.

I never take it for granted, he says.

The comic’s eyes were dry during the final recording until the very end of his monologue over 15 minutes without the use of a TelePrompTer when he thanked black women for educating him and for what he believes to be their ability to lead the rest of the country. of the desert on important issues.

Who do you think shaped me, nurtured and trained me from my mother, my gram, my aunt all these black women in my life. But in America too, I always tell people that if you really want to know more about America, talk to black women. Black women can’t afford to wander around and find out. Black people understand how hard it is when things go wrong, black people know it’s getting worse for them.

They are a big part of why I am here, he added.

Noah gives each of Daily Show correspondents Roy Wood, Jr., Desi Lydic, Ronnie Chieng, Michael Costa and Dulc Sloan, plus contributor Jordan Klepper a chance to poke fun at the host once again. But during a commercial break, they came together in a warm embrace and posed for one last photo with the host.

As host, Noah was more personal and thoughtful than Stewart, who delivered his commentary in stand-up shtick style, and that came to fruition on the final show. Instead of a celebrity guest to end, his last conversation at the Daily Show desk was with his friend and fellow comedian Neal Brennan.

Noting that the Stewarts finale had Bruce Springsteen, Brennan said, “When I found out the last guest was me, even I was disappointed.

At the surprise ending of Moment of Zen, the producers arranged for the audience to stand up and serenade Noah with Youll Never Walk Alone recreating a ritual for Liverpool FC players as they leave the pitch for the last time. . (Noah, a rabid Liverpool fan, began to hug members of the stage crew as Rodgers and Hammerstein’s tune played).

Noah’s choice to leave The Daily Show after just seven years is also an indication that the new generation of late-night hosts no longer feel the need to be on the topical comedy treadmill indefinitely. Predecessors such as Johnny Carson, David Letterman, Jay Leno and Conan OBrien have hung around for decades.

ABC Jimmy Kimmel in its 19th season is the longest-serving late-night host. Jimmy Fallon has run NBC’s The Tonight Show since 2014, while Stephen Colbert has been a late-night mainstay since 2005, first on The Colbert Report for Comedy Central and CBS’ The Late Show from 2015.

No replacement has been named for Noah on The Daily Show. When the program returns from its hiatus on January 17, it will turn to guest hosts such as Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, DL Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and Marlon Wayans.