Matt Lucas Shares Paul Hollywood’s Bizarre Hope After Leaving Great British Bake Off

Matt Lucas responded to tributes from Paul Hollywood and Prue Leiths after quitting The Great British Bake Off. Tuesday (December 6), the little britain the actor has announced that he is withdrawing from the baking competition, known as the The great British pastry fair in the USA. He attributed his decision to a clash of plans, saying it became clear he could no longer present the show. It’s currently unknown who will replace Lucas, who himself replaced Sandi Toksvig on the 11th round of shows in 2019, but many are hoping it could lead to a fun reunion. After the news broke, baking experts Hollywood and Leith shared respective posts, congratulating Lucas on his time on the show. I loved working with you @RealMattLucas. Thanks for bringing so much laughter and fun to the tent, Leith wrote, while Hollywood said, We will miss you @RealMattLucas, good luck with whatever you have planned, you’ve been awesome. In response to Leith, Lucas wrote: Thank you Lady Prue. I had a blast. Gonna miss dancing with you in the makeup trailer. Meanwhile, he said to Hollywood: Thank you Pauly. You are the best. Good luck with the next set, and I hope you find someone else’s nipples to twist instead of mine! Matt Lucas shared a bizarre hope for Paul Hollywood after leaving Great British Bake Off ” height=”540″ width=”1182″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=1)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”2″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:45.6853%"/> Matt Lucas shared a bizarre hope for Paul Hollywood after leaving Great British Bake Off (Twitter) Lucass co-host Noel Fielding shared his own tribute in a farewell message on Instagram. The comedian will make his bow as a co-host in two Pastry shop Christmas specials, which will air on Channel 4 on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day. Here are six presenters who could replace Lucas. A few days after making his announcement, Lucas shared a photo with his Little Britain co-star David Walliams, captioning it: Writing.

