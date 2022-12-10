REVIEW: RCT production gets a lot of laughs





AJ Parker, Special for the Daily Sentinel

ROME- The latest show to hit the stage at the Rome Community Theatre, 8911 Turin Road, provides plenty of joy and humor – just in time for the festive season. “Laughter on the 23rd Floor,” a comedy by Neil Simon, captures the look, feel, and atmosphere of a New York comedy writers room in the 1950s, much like the ones Simon starred in. started early in his career. career. The show is a true ensemble experience. While ostensibly centered around a young writer joining the team and reflecting on their experience in real time, each individual character blends into a fully realized ensemble of memorable characters. The performers are given plenty of zingers to drop on the audience, but each member of this talented cast adds personality and charm that only enhances the words given to them, working together as a group of people who have been working together for years and appreciate each other. company. It’s obvious that they greatly value their ability to crack when they crack wisely. “Laughter on the 23rd Floor” is largely a slice of life, meant to take audiences back a bit to the 1950s and put you in the room with some really funny people. But there are more than laughs in this show that ultimately makes it more than just a clown. It makes it feel like none of this can last very long and we have to cherish it when it’s there. Plenty of bittersweet overtones are sprinkled throughout the show, especially as it nears the end, adding both melancholic remembrance and a tinged memory of a bygone era. There’s a sense that what we’re seeing is what Simon and those involved with this show most want to remember what was his own little community, in a New York writers room or a set mimicking a . The people involved in this production have clearly created a little community of their own among themselves, and we witness their game-playing efforts to get us in with them, to laugh and remember to laugh. “Laughter on the 23rd Floor” is in its second and final weekend of performances at the RCT with performances scheduled for tonight, Saturday, December 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 12 at 2:30 p.m. NOTE: The reviewer, AJ Parker, is a member of the Rome Community Theater.

