Tom Hanks and Mariana Trevio at the Oscars for ‘A Man Called Otto’
It’s not always bad to be late to the party, even when it comes to the Oscars. Sony Pictures’ “A Man Called Otto” had its first official screening Monday at the Academy Museum, with a crowd full of voters and industry critics alike. Although the film isn’t really on anyone’s radar, the reception has been surprisingly enthusiastic based on the reactions on social media.
After witnessing the best picture talk in the past three years, Sony has a few hands to play this season. Aside from Gina Prince-Bythewood’s “The Woman King” and JD Dillard’s “Devotion”, Marc Forster’s “A Man Called Otto” could strongly appeal to the older Academy members, sure to bring joyful moments and some tears.
Beloved actor and “America’s Dad” Tom Hanks is back doing what he does best: stepping into an “everyone persona” that audiences can’t help but drool over. encourage, despite his obvious human flaws. Twice Oscar winner for “Philadelphia” (1993) and “Forrest Gump” (1994), he collected six winks during his career. One of the most grueling gaps was between his volleyball-loving plane crash survivor in “Cast Away” (2000) and his final wink to become TV icon Fred Rogers in “A beautiful day in the neighborhood” (2019), also a Sony film.
Since his turn as Mr. Rogers, some of Hanks’ acting choices have been hit-or-miss. Earlier this year, some critics and viewers scratched their heads with his accent choices as musical director Tom Parker in Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” then again as Papa Geppetto in Robert Zemeckis’ “Pinocchio.” . But in “Otto,” he brings a tender rendition of a broken man, despised by life’s dealings with an apathy for the people he meets. He could make a play to land his lucky seventh nod for best actor race, which has yet to fully solidify. His “Elvis” co-star Austin Butler is among the contenders, meaning the pair could be nominated for lead actor on separate projects. The last similar couple was Leonardo DiCaprio and Matthew McConaughey in 2014 (both were in “The Wolf of Wall Street”, the latter being nominated and winning for “Dallas Buyers Club”).
An adaptation of the novel “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman which was later made into a Swedish film by the same in 2015, “Otto” tells the story of a grumpy grump who gave up on life after losing his woman, wanting to end everything. But when a young family moves across the street, he strikes up a friendship with Marisol, a quick-witted pregnant mother (played by Mariana Treviño), who challenges him to see the bright side of things. .
The film is a discovery for American audiences of Mexican actress Treviño, who steals several scenes and brings undeniable energy and charisma to a race of utterly mysterious supporting actresses. Best known for her role in Netflix’s first-ever Spanish-language original production “Club de Cuervos,” her hilarious banter with Hanks and actor Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, who plays her not-so-handy husband, is wickedly endearing. Does she stand a chance of breaking into a category where big names like Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”), Jessie Buckley (“Women Talking”) and Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) dominated the conversation? It’s going to be a pretty tough climb, especially so late in the season when the critics’ awards are already being given out.
The film could play a part in a few other runs, including the adapted screenplay (written by Oscar-nominated “Finding Neverland” scribe David Magee) and original music (beautifully orchestrated by 15-time Oscar nominee Thomas Newman).
There are examples of successful year-end awards like the winner of Best Picture “Million Dollar Baby” (2004). Although “Otto” is far from a best picture winner, it is comparable to last year’s winner “CODA” (2021) with its feel-good qualities and could probably be a family hit at the box- festive season office.
The film is co-produced by Hanks, Gary Goetzman, Fredrik Wikström Nicastro and Rita Wilson, Hanks’ wife of 34 years. Additionally, Wilson writes and sings the original song “Til You’re Home,” featured midway through the film and over the entirely satisfying credits. Also featuring the vocals of Sebastián Yatra, who sang Oscar-nominated “Dos Orugitas” in “Encanto” (2021), the track only adds to the film’s emotional tug and is likely an entry on the Original Songs list during of its announcement on December 21.
The hurdle for Sony Pictures will be getting voters to watch the film before casting their ballot. ‘Otto’ is sure to appeal to the older ones in the Academy, with great potential for substantial crossover with others.
