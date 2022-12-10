Longchamp, with Lana Condor, hosts dinner in the Hollywood Hills – WWD

Like many teenage girls, Lana Condor carried Longchamp’s Le Pliage bag through high school – “until it was destroyed,” she laughs.

“I was so dedicated to that bag,” she continued. “I wore it forever and ever. To the point where the liner inside was like, ‘Give it up!’ »

It was also his riding bag.

“I had a horse named Karrot, but with a K for karat gold – because, fashion,” she laughed. She started riding at age 6. “I also had a horse called Joe,” she later revealed. “But Joe was the worst. Joe was a bully. We’re not talking about Joe.

The 25-year-old actress, who rose to fame as Lara Jean Covey in the Netflix rom-com film series ‘To All the Boys’ – after debuting in ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ – was the special guest of the evening at a dinner organized by the French house in Los Angeles on Thursday evening. “Rendez-Vous Au Sommet” was the theme, inspired by the snowy Alps.

Lana Condor Courtesy of Longchamp/Owen Kolasinski

The evening was organized to celebrate Longchamp’s new bag: Box-Trot. Square in shape, available in different shades and two sizes, it features a gold metal medallion on the fold-down snap, the iconic horse and rider logo.

“I exercised a bit of Lana against your impulse,” she said of the style choice, choosing the mini in green. “I am a big bag girl forever. I’m someone who wants to know that I have all my stuff in the bag, period. And I don’t have mini bags mainly because I’m like, “Well, I can’t put my books in them.” I can’t put my iPad in. I can’t install my huge charger. But I said, ‘Lana this mini is so cute.’ And alarmingly, you can fit so much into it. I have a camera – “

“Guys, do you want a madeleine? interrupted a waiter, presenting his silver tray. The butter cakes were also mini.

“No, I’m fine, thank you,” Condor replied before turning around. “It looks like a pizza pocket,” she said. “If it was a pizza pocket, I’d take it.”

She continued, holding the purse, “If you’re looking for a mini bag, but you’re also a big girl, this is the one. I’m shocked. I have a camera, my car holder, charger, hand sanitizer, my keys. And I think I could put my phone in there if I wanted to. So it’s kind of the perfect size if you’re trying to be cute and mini but also practical.

Paul Lorraine, Lana Condor, Olivier Cassegrain Courtesy of Longchamp/Owen Kolasinski

Condor wore Longchamp from head to toe, including a black leather jacket with a white sweater, pants and boots.

“This jacket, my fiancé also tried it on, so we’re going to share it,” she said of actor Anthony De La Torre. Engaged this year, the two live in Seattle, Washington. “That’s great, but I’m like, that’s mine.”

She gave a cheeky smile before playfully shouting, “Mine!”

Asked about her recent work, she said she completed “Valiant One” with Chase Stokes, directed by Steve Barnett. The film is set in North Korea. “It’s not ‘To All the Boys’, let me tell you. It’s not a romantic comedy.

The experience was physically demanding, she said. “It was probably the most empowering thing I’ve ever done.”

She chose projects “that spark joy,” she added. “And the same with brands. I’m at that point in my life where I only want to work with people who share the same values ​​as me and make me feel happy. That’s one of the reasons I’m here tonight. I feel very honoured.

Held at a private residence in Hollywood Hills, the dinner – prepared by Parisian chef Yann Nury – brought together a slew of young women, actresses Alyah Chanelle Scott, Larsen Thompson, Hannah Zeile and content creators Amanda Steele, Anna Sitar, Emma Brooks, Ellie Zeiler. All accessorized with the Box-Trot.

“Most of our relationships are very organic”, Paul Lorraine, said the CEO and President of Longchamp North America. He co-hosted the event with the brand’s general manager, Olivier Miller-Cassegrain, great-grandson of Longchamp founder Jean Cassegrain. (It was in 1948 that the entrepreneur launched the company, named after the Paris racecourse, as a manufacturer of tobacco pipe sheaths before creating leather goods.)

“We don’t really go out to hunt or target people,” Lorraine said. “That’s the magic of Longchamp. They’ve been doing it for so long. And the relationships, the partnerships are long-standing. You can see tonight, it’s a real appreciation… Our challenge from a media perspective is that we’ve been very humble. We don’t shout about the brand, because that’s not our nature. We let our products speak for themselves.

The business is looking to expand in the region, he said: “We have a big business on the east coast and we want more on the west coast. It’s always been an area where we’ve had great support, great commitment, and we just want to do more here.

What’s planned for next year?

“We are further developing our concession businesses,” Lorraine said. “It’s going to be a big role for us. Our product assortment spans the families, changing our selection but adding more color. We had a fantastic `22. We had a very good `21. `23 years old, mentally I am already in Q3. It looks exciting for us. We have a great dynamic. »