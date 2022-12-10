Entertainment
Gunmen kill police officer and brother of Nollywood actors
A policeman was killed on Friday afternoon when gunmen invaded Orji, a community in Mbaitoli Local Government Area IMO Statesoutheast of Nigeria.
Prince Iheme, older brother of the Nollywood actor Osita Ihemewas also killed in another attack in Ubomiri, another community in the communal area of the state.
The gunmen also attacked, with a machete, the state’s solid minerals commissioner, Martin Eke, according to a report by the newspaper La Nation.
The thugs reportedly operated in Tundra Trucks and fired sporadically, forcing people to rush for safety.
The attackers are said to have imposed a controversial five-day sit-at-home declared by a faction of the outlaws Indigenous peoples of Biafra (IPOB).
They just killed a policeman now. They opened fire on them and shouted, he is sitting at home. We asked you to go home. Stay indoors, an anonymous witness said.
I’ve just escaped death by a hair’s breadth now. They stopped in front of us and shot in the sky and asked us to go home. They didn’t shoot me, maybe because I was in the middle of old women, said another witness.
The gunmen also fired several times at Nkwo Orji market before heading towards Okigwe Road in the state.
Murder of Iheme, the brother of Nollywood actors
Mr Iheme, the elder brother of Nollywood actor Osita, was killed when the gunmen attacked the convoy of Akarachi Amadi, the All Progressives Congress candidate for Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency.
MM. Iheme and Eke were in one of the convoy vehicles when the gunmen attacked them.
While Mr. Iheme was killed on the spot by the gunmen, Mr. Eke was cut with machetes, witnesses said.
Prince Iheme was killed instantly. The commissioner who was sworn in two weeks ago was badly cut. He has just been rushed to hospital. They were driving a Ford vehicle, one of the unnamed witnesses said.
Market shaving, vehicles, others
Meanwhile, gunmen attacked residents of Urualla, a community in the Ideato North local government area of the state.
It is unclear at this time whether they were the same gunmen who killed the policeman and Mr Iheme, the Nollywood actor’s older brother.
In addition to attacking residents of the Urualla community, the thugs razed a local market in the area.
Aloy Ejimakor, special adviser to Nnamdi Kanu, revealed this in a Posting on Twitter Friday.
Mr Ejimakor, who is from the community, said the gunmen also attacked his relatives and vandalized their properties.
It is a day that will forever live in infamy. I am very upset; my people are very upset, he said via his verified account Twitter username.
The attorney attached a video clip of the incident in the Twitter post.
In the clip seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the local market and an SUV vehicle parked near the market were on fire.
Shop owners were seen helpless as the blaze destroyed goods and property in their shops.
See peoples stores. All goods from these stores were completely burned, a voice was heard in the Igbo language in the background of the clip.
State police spokesman Michael Abattam did not respond to calls and a text message seeking comment on the multiple attacks in the state.
Background
Simon Ekpa, a controversial Biafra agitator and leader of pro-Biafra group, Autopilot IPOB, a faction of IPOB, had said a five-day sit-at-home in southeastern Nigeria to be observed from Friday 9 to December 14.
Mr. Ekpa, who made the statement on Wednesday via his Twitter usernameclaimed that the sit-at-home order was a response to some proactive measures put in place by anonymous Biafra agitators to deal with the growing insecurity in the region, which he said was caused by the Nigerian government.
READ ALSO: Suspected herders again invade Enugu community and kill three locals
He warned locals to stay indoors for the entire five-day period or blame themselves if they disobey the order.
Shortly after his statement, a video clip, which showed a rifle leaning on a tree in a thick forest, surfaced online.
In the clip, shared on various WhatsApp groups, a voice was heard ordering locals to observe the five-day sit-at-home.
Stay at home. If you go out, you will die. Mark my word, said the voice.
But several Igbo leaders condemned the statement and urged locals to disregard the order.
Kanu, the leader of the IPOB, repeatedly repeated denied the statement and asked locals to ignore it.
|
