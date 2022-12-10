Green-lit Indigenous drama to film in the Cherokee Nation | Culture & Leisure





TULSA – The Cherokee Nation Film Office and the State of Nebraska are helping filmmaker Andrew Troy bring the journey of Ponca Chief Standing Bear to the big screen. Troy’s narrative feature, “I Am A Man: The True Story of Ponca Chief Standing Bear,” has received final funding to begin filming in historically significant locations, including Nebraska and the Cherokee Nation reservation in New York. ‘Oklahoma. “‘I Am a Man’ is an important Native American story that needs to be told. We are proud to offer our incentive film for such a project,” said Jennifer Loren, Senior Director of Cherokee Nation Film and Original Content. “CNFO is eager to become a hub for Native American storytelling, and this is just the beginning.” With the formal endorsement of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska and the Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma, the historical drama depicts the landmark 1879 trial of Standing Bear v. the United States of America, which helped establish the rights of all Native Americans to be considered “human beings”. under United States law. The film’s ensemble cast presents an opportunity for Native Americans to be portrayed by prominent Native actors starring among a variety of famous actors portraying American historical figures. In 2021, the feature became one of the first recipients of the Cherokee Nation Film Incentive and received grants, tax incentives, and other support from the Nebraska Film Office; the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts and Culture; and the cities of Norfolk and Fremont, Nebraska. Approved by Governor Ricketts and the Nebraska Legislature from a bill made possible through the work of Senator Justin Wayne and the passage of LB-1024, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development recently awarded “I Am A Man” a single film grant. “The key plot of our story is set in the heart of the community surrounding Fort Omaha and the very spot where Standing Bear and the Ponca Tribe were held in 1879. Not only can we make a film about Standing Bear’s journey which can reach global audiences, but in doing so we help uplift local communities, provide training and lifelong employment opportunities, and encourage tourism in and around Ponca and Cherokee lands,” said Troy. “Additionally, working with the Cherokee Nation also gives us the opportunity to film on the Tribal Reservation with Cherokee, Ponca and other Native people who want to get involved in the film industry. It’s all the more special for me to know that I have the trust and support of so many Indigenous people who support this scenario.” Troy, part of Chiricahua Apache, is directing the semi-finalist screenplay film for his Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 2021 Nicholl. The project will be produced by Troy Entertainment and WWPS.TV Corp., including Andrew Troy, Luca Matrundola and longtime Anonymous Content Manager Paul Green. The film will be based on the book “I am a man” by Joseph Starita. Executive producers include Warren Anzalone and former senators Colby Coash and Burke Harr. Rene Haynes will handle the casting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tahlequahdailypress.com/community/arts-entertainment/native-drama-greenlit-to-film-in-cherokee-nation/article_ae50c3bc-a890-5331-aff7-198aab3a3ebc.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

