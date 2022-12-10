Indian TV actor Dev Joshi joins Japanese billionaire’s team for SpaceX Moon Trip





Dev Joshi is best known for his role in the superhero TV show “Baal Veer”. TV actor Dev Joshi announced on Friday that he would join the “dearMoon CREW” and take a week-long trip around the moon in a SpaceX rocket in 2023. The “dearMoon” project was first announced in 2017 and is the first civilian mission to the Moon. According to the project websiteJapanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, who bought all the seats aboard the rocket in 2018, revealed the names of the eight people who will join him on the all-private lunar adventure on Friday. Taking to Instagram, Mr. Joshi, the child star who featured in the TV series ‘Baal Veer’, said he was “proud to be part of such an extraordinary, incredible, once-in-a-lifetime project”. “Life has always surprised me with new opportunities and this is the biggest one I can think of!” he wrote. “I am proud to represent my beautiful country, India, globally in this universal project,” Mr. Joshi added. Dev Joshi is best known for his role in the superhero TV show Ball Veer. According to his official website, he started acting at the age of 3 and appeared in several commercials and TV shows, as well as a few feature films and music videos. In 2019, Mr Joshi was even awarded the “Bal Shakti Puraskar”, which is India’s highest civilian honor for under-18s, by former Indian President Ramnath Kovind. After being chosen to be part of the dearMoon mission, Mr. Joshi said, “Always be positive and passionate, because miracles happen, and they happen all the time, which came to me in the form of dearMoon !” Read also | When Their Flight Was Canceled, 13 Strangers Decided To Meanwhile, aside from Mr. Joshi, the other eight accompanying him are Mr. Maezawa, DJ and music producer Steve Aoki, “Everyday Astronaut” YouTuber Tim Dodd, artist Yemi AD, photographers Karim Iliya and Rhiannon Adam, filmmaker Brendan Hall and Korean rapper TOP. There are also two reserve crew members: snowboarder Kaitlyn Farrington from the United States and dancer Miyu from Japan. According to the mission profile on the dearMoon website, the round trip would take nearly six days and circle the moon without landing. When completed, SpaceX’s spacecraft will be the most powerful rocket ever built. Featured Video of the Day NDTV ground report of Tamil Nadu town hammered by Cyclone Mandous

