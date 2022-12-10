James Gunn names the best actor he’s ever worked with





James Gunn has become a household name in the superhero movie world. After beginning his career as a screenwriter onTromeo and Julietin 1997, Gunn entered the world of fantasy heroes in 2010 withGreat.Subsequently, he ledguardians of the galaxyandThe Suicide Squadestablishing his presence in Hollywood. Naturally, given that Gunn is currently part of the biggest movement in modern cinema (albeit rather laborious and weary), he has worked with some of the biggest names in gaming. He reserved his highest praise for one actor in particular, however, an exceptional talent ofThe Suicide Squad. Discussing Margot Robbie’s brilliance, Gunn said: He’s probably my favorite actor I’ve ever worked with. I think there are a few people in his league: Glenn Close and Chukwudi Iwuji, who I just worked with on thePeacemakerTo display. But what’s so great about Margot is that she’s so good on so many different fronts. He’s a fantastic actor, he’s a fantastic comedian and he’s a fantastic athlete. Robbie played Harley Quinn inThe Suicide Squadthe 2021 standalone sequel of the 2016ssuicide squad. The film tells the story of a group of convicts who form a new superhero task force in exchange for more lenient sentences. Together they travel to South America to eliminate all traces of a giant alien before Corto Maltese’s government gets their hands on it. Gunn continued to praise Robbie in particular. He said: Being able to create Harley with all these different qualities makes it easier for me. But there were also adjustments. This movie is different. It’s really more of a naturalistic style of acting than what she’s done as Harley in the past. He added: There were some tweaks to his performance and the character. It wasn’t like she arrived 100% ready to go, but it was a balance of what I did and what she did. So I love working with her. He’s a great person, who has no ego, and this movie was full of that. However, Robbie wasn’t the only oneThe Suicide Squadstar who Gunn paid tribute to. He concluded: John Cena is exactly the same way. They’re both incredibly famous people, who just don’t have a chip on their shoulder, and that’s actually very rare. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.2500%;"/> The most popular

