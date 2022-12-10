The water route could be a huge boost for the Communist Party

How James Cameron’s latest blockbuster plays out in one of the world’s tightest movie markets could determine whether Hollywood’s 2022 roller coaster will end with a bang or a whimper. But it could also help mend the fences between the Chinese government and its citizens who have recently protested the country’s zero-COVID lockdown policies.

Avatar: The Way of the Water will hit theaters on December 16, 13 years after the release of the original which became the highest-grossing film of all time. To say the latest film faces high expectations would be an understatement. The film’s huge budget means it will likely have to be one of the highest-grossing films of all time to recoup its costs, director James Cameron said in a recent interview with QG.

The probability of Avatar: the way of water, of disneybecoming a box office success was given a boost last month after the film’s reception a coveted release in Chinain the world second film market behind the United States It was a huge win for the Disney film studio, which could improve its chances of becoming a financial success.

The overseas release of the original Avatar in 2009 and re-released versions accounted for $2.13 billion of his $2.9 billion in total gross. Around $265 million of this came from China, where the film industry has grown up quickly for more than a decade.

On Wednesday, Cameron received more good news when the Chinese government said it would relax COVID restrictions. Although many details are still unknown, such as the schedule, this is probably good news for fans of the original and, possibly, to the demonstrators as well.

Among waves of COVID-induced lockdowns in China, moviegoers are increasingly calling for greater liberty cinema. The demonstrators shared the rallying cry, I want to see a movie!on Chinese social media, as part of their efforts to return to normal life.

Cameron’s big bet

The sequel has a lot on its shoulders, and a lot of that comes down to how much it costs to make.

Avatar: The Way of the Waterthe production budget alone would be $250 million. But with marketing and other expenses, the price of films can exceed $350 million, according to Hollywood journalistwhich would place it among the most expensive films of all time.

Even Cameron, who has a wealth of experience directing expensive, big-budget movies from Terminator 2 at Titanic, is nervous about how much the movie needs to make to avoid a loss, calling the film the worst business case in movie history during its recent QG interview. For Avatar: The Way of the Water to turn a profit, it would have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history, he said. This is your threshold. This is your break-even point.

Cameron declined to discuss reports of the film’s cost, saying only that it was expensive. But to become the third or fourth highest-grossing film of all time, the Avatar the sequel should do more than 2015 Star Wars: The Force Awakenswho garnered $2.07 billion worldwide.

If not, two of the films three planned sequels will be probably cannedand the film industry’s uneven rebound from the pandemic in 2022 will end on a low note.

Theater owners have been waiting for their lobbies to be filled with people and buzzing with activity, and that’s what a movie looks like Avatar: The Way of the Water can do, said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore. Fortune. The stakes are really high.

He described Cinemas 2022 as a frantic roller-coaster ride that was atypical for the industry. After highly publicized films including The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick dominated the box office with big sales earlier in the year, interest in newer films has been relatively subdued, according to Dergarabedian.

Thus, the output of the last Avatar, who took more than three years to shoot and has suffered repeated delays since Cameron originally considered a 2014 releasecomes with very high hopes at the end of 2022.

Since [August]other than Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, We really struggled to gain a foothold with a big blockbuster to build a huge box office, Dergarabedian said, adding that the Dec. 3 weekend only brought in $53 million in box office revenue north. -American for all movies.

Looks like Avatar: The Way of the Water will hopefully deliver more than that in a single day, which is good news for domestic and international theaters, he said.

The Chinese Question

China’s film market has outpaced most other countries for much of the pandemic, as its cinemas remained open while other countries went into lockdown. China even briefly overtook the United States as biggest box office in the world in 2020.

As its domestic film industry has grown, China has limited the number of US-made films or US co-productions allowed in the country. According to Comscore, only 29 received a Chinese release this calendar year, compared to 73 in 2018.

In recent years, the Chinese government has become bolder in justifying why it bans foreign-made films. For example, China blocked the last seven movies in the Marvel superhero series for reasons ranging from represent LGBTQ relationships on screen at representing an international newspaper known for his opposition to the Chinese Communist Party.

Many foreign-made blockbusters have even been denied release for political reasons. Top Gun: MaverickTom Cruises’ 2022 high-flying blockbuster that broke Memorial Day records in May, hasn’t gotten a release in China yet and lost a Chinese investor apparently because of the films proU.S. military courier and to show a Taiwanese flag (it had been removed from previous movie trailers).

In recent times, Western filmmakers have largely abandoned China and are less willing to bow China’s content censorship rules. But for Avatar: the way of water, ignoring China is not an option given the importance of the film’s success.

Whether Avatar: The Way of the Water hadn’t gotten a release in China, that really wouldn’t be a good thing for the film,” Dergarabedian said, adding that the large number of IMAX theaters and 3D cinemas is another important reason why Avatar sequel could be successful in China.

For Avatar, China is a key, key market, and it’s really because of the film’s profile, he said.

China’s uncertain market

From a business perspective, a Avatar The release in China is a no-brainer. The original movie was well receivedand a reissue in China last year grossed $44 million in 10 daysoutperforming its main competitor: Disneys Mulanea live-action remake of a Chinese folk legend featuring a famous Chinese actress.

But success in China is far from guaranteed due to the growing unpredictability of the country’s film market.

China fell to second place in the world box office chart earlier this year Due to pandemic closures. Last month, Chinese box office receipts were down 35% compared to 2021, and even on China’s National Day, a major holiday celebrated on October 1 that tends to see patriotic movies in theatersturnout was disappointing this year with revenue down 67% since last year.

The decline of the Chinese film industry this year could lead to more interest in foreign films such as the new Avatar, Wendy Su, professor of media and cultural studies at the University of California, Riverside and author of the 2016 book: China meets global Hollywood, Told Fortune.

Hollywood blockbusters like Avatar are still very attractive, especially now that China’s film industry and box office have sunk to an all-time low given the harsh COVID lockdowns, she said.

China’s movie slowdown in 2022 comes as most other countries have lifted COVID restrictions and reopened public venues, including cinemas. Meanwhile, in China, widespread lockdowns have triggered protests against China’s zero COVID policy and a number of requestsincluding for press freedom, accountability of public officials during lockdowns and an end to online censorship.

Critics have also complained about China’s censorship rules on its own film industry leading to more stereotypical moviesas well as a smaller slate of films overall, which could boost domestic demand for more foreign fare.

Chinese audiences desperately need good entertainment and upbeat movies, Su said. China’s latest crackdown on show business may lead more Chinese viewers to demand more high-quality films due to an insufficient supply of domestic films.

The long-awaited release of AvatarThe continuation of s in the country next week could help the government to meet some of the demands of the film-loving protesters. But getting into a theater may not be as easy as officials, or Cameron, hope.

Since last week, the government has started relaxation her zero COVID rules. However, any easing is likely to take place over the months, and the government has said that public places like cinemas will only be reopened gradually and with capacity limits.

It’s very difficult to predict the box office right now, Jimmy Wu, CEO of Lumiere Pavilions, one of China’s biggest cinema chains, say it Hollywood journalist this week. It all depends on the lockdowns and we have no idea what the lockdown situation will look like all over China next week.

