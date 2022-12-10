Here are the main Bollywood actors who left television





Stars are now making their Bollywood debut without gaining enough valuable experience. However, few actors like Yami Gautam, Irrfan Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Ayushmann Khurana, Prachi Desai and Radhika Madan started their Bollywood career from scratch i.e. TV. Here are some top B-Town celebrities who started their careers in TV shows, from Yami Gautam to Mrunal Thakur! 1. Mrunal Thakur: Mrunal directs cinema in Hindi, Marathi and Telugu. She started her acting career with the TV soap operas Mujhse Kuchh Kehti (2012), Yeh Khamoshiyaan (2012) and Kumkum Bhagya (2014-2016). With “Love, Sonia,” the Sita Ramam actress made her Hindi film debut in 2018. 2. Yami Gautam: Yami Gautam started her career appearing in TV shows like Chaand Ke Paar Chalo and CID, all before she even became a big actress! 3. Late Irrfan Khan: Stunning actor Irfan Khan started his career in 1988 with Salaam Bombay and appeared in many historical shows like Mahabharata, Chanakya etc. 4. Prachi Desai: The actress made her television debut as Bani, the lead character in the popular Zee TV drama Kasam Se. Later, she was featured in Kasauti Zindagi Ki and Jhalak Dikhlaja (a dance reality show). She appeared in the 2008 film Rock On! to make his Bollywood debut. 5. Radhika Madan: With millions of social media followers, Radhika was widely loved for her character as Ishani in her first TV show, “Meri Aashiqui Tum se hi,” before becoming a successful actress in her own right. 6. Ayushmann Khurrana: The versatile prodigy, Aayushmann Khurana, was first an RJ and later took part in the reality show Roadies. The actor has also been part of shows like Kayamath and Ek Thi Rajkumari. These actors have proven that hard work, perseverance, struggle, and patience pay off and lead to the greatest achievements.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://odishatv.in/news/entertainment/from-yami-gautam-to-mrunal-thakur-here-are-the-leading-actors-of-bollywood-who-started-from-192012

