Elden Ring wins big at The Game Awards – as the late Batman actor’s latest performance revealed | Scientific and technical news

Fantasy epic Elden Ring has won top prize at The Game Awards, the biggest night on the video game industry calendar.
The role-playing title, a collaboration between the famous Japanese studio FromSoftware and game of thrones creator George RR Martin, withstood stiff competition to win the Game of the Year award.
Elden Ring is one of the most critically acclaimed games of all time, with a score of 96 on review aggregator Metacritic, and has sold over 17.5 million copies since its launch. in February.
FromSoftware has long been an industry darling, but Elden Ring marked the first time its notoriously difficult style of game design found such mainstream success – no doubt helped by Martin’s involvement.
However, the team’s time in the spotlight at the Los Angeles ceremony was interrupted by an intruder.
Geoff Keighley, the show’s host and producer, later revealed the man had been arrested.
God Of War Ragnarok Wins Most Awards
As the show approaches, the theme of Norse mythology God of War Ragnarok had the most nominations with 10.
It ended up winning Best Story, Best Action/Adventure Game, Best Audio Design, Best Score, Best Performance for voice actor Christopher Judge, and the Accessibility Innovation Award.
In addition to game of the year, elderberry ring was named best role-playing game, won best art direction, and developer FromSoftware won best game direction.
New Pokemon Games Suffer Mixed Release
Star Wars stars reprise their roles in the latest LEGO game
Best Indie Game went to Wandera post-apocalyptic adventure in which you play as a cat, which also saw its French creators win the gong for best first independent film.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope was the only win featuring the game’s most iconic plumber, as it was named the best strategy title, while Moss: Book II at the top of the virtual reality category.
The best action game went to the long-awaited Bayonet 3, Gran Turismo 7 took pole position for sports/racing, while Nintendo won multiplayer and family contests with Splaton 3 and Kirby and the Forgotten Land.
The Franchise Phenomenon MultiVersuswhich lets players answer the question of who would win a fight between Batman and Tom and Jerry, won the award for Best Fighting Game.
Far from the esports categories, marvel snap won best mobile game and Final Fantasy XIV was the best going, acknowledging how it has improved since its initial launch in 2010.
Why the future of games could be in our hands
Microsoft Vows to Fight Bid to Stop ‘Call Of Duty’ Takeover
The late Batman actor revealed he had one last role
As has been tradition since The Game Awards began in 2014, the ceremony also featured some of next year’s biggest releases.
Among the announcements was that Idris Elba would star in an upcoming expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, the dystopian title that was infamous removed from sale after its disastrous launch in 2020.
There were also trailers for star wars Jedi: Survivor, a sequel to 2019’s popular Fallen Order, the next installment in Capcom’s long-running Street Fighter series and a follow-up to 2018 Game of the Year nominee Hades.
But most poignantly, it was revealed that the late Batman actor Kevin Conroy recorded one last performance as the caped crusader before his died of cancer last month, aged 66.
He’s reprising his most iconic role in an upcoming Suicide Squad game, which will be released on May 26.
