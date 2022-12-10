Titans’ Nightwing actor is excited about DC’s new movie slate





Titans star Brenton Thwaites expresses his excitement for the potential of the DC Universe under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran.



Titans Star Brenton Thwaites has revealed he’s excited to see what James Gunn and Peter Safran will accomplish with the DC Universe during their time as co-presidents and co-CEOs of DC Studios.

In an interview with SFX, the actor answered a question asking if he would be ready to resume his Titans role of Dick Grayson / Nightwing in a DCU film. “I thought about it,” Thwaites admitted. “I would love to do that. It’s not up to me, it’s up to Warner Bros. Things at Warner Bros are changing quite drastically. Their next slate of movies could be really exciting. We just have to wait and see. It would be a great honor to bring Nightwing to the big screen. If we were to do this, and if there was some money behind a movie version of Nightwing, it would be one of the greatest superhero stories ever. the low. RELATED: Wonder Woman Fans Mourn Threequel’s Cancellation A Nightwing-centric solo film was first reported in development in February 2017, starring Chris McKay (The Lego Batman Movie) and Bill Dubuque (ozark) attached respectively as director and screenwriter. Although the script was nearing its final draft, McKay said in June 2021 that night wing had been delayed. “I hope that’s still a reality. I hope we can still make this movie,” McKay said at the time. “As far as I’m concerned, it’s not lost yet.” While Gunn and Safran reportedly cleaned up before revealing their “DCU Bible” to the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, next week, it is currently unknown if the night wing is the movie still in development or has been scrapped alongside Patty Jenkins wonder woman 3.

Thwaites also wants to play a pirate again Nightwing isn’t the only Thwaites return he wants to replicate on the big screen. The actor also recently said he would like to return as Henry Turner in a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie as long as it wasn’t shot too soon after the fifth movie. “Yeah, I think he could play!” I think there’s a way to fit it in there if it’s the right time, right? said Thwaites. “If they… you know if they’re 100 years before or after, definitely not. But if it’s the right thing, and they want me in there, I’ll be there.” The actor also revealed that his “dream cast for a number six would be the same cast as [Dead Men Tell No Tales].” RELATED: How The DCAU Failed Dick Grayson DC fans can currently see Thwaites’ Nightwing in the fourth season of Titanswhich recently aired its mid-season finale. Titans Season 4 picks up shortly after the events of Season 3 and sees the Titans battle a supernatural cult with unprecedented powers. The first three seasons of Titans as well as Season 4: Part 1 are available to stream on HBO Max. Source: SFX

