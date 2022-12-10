Guillermo Del Toro on Lessons from Hollywood and Fascism – Contenders LA3C – Deadline





When Guillermo del Toro shoots an animation classic, he’s not kidding. He and co-director Mark Gustafson took Carlo Collodi’s creation Pinocchio but made it an unrecognizable version of the 1940 Disney classic. cricket are there, but in a musical adventure that takes the tale in a direction of its own. “Early on, I knew I wanted to do a disobedient Pinocchio, against the backdrop of the rise of Mussolini,” del Toro said during a panel for the Netflix movie at Deadline’s Contenders LA3C event. “But I had no way until I saw Gus Grimly’s drawing of Pinocchio. I asked him, why does it look like that and he said, because he has the nails and the wood. Carlo Collodi had the faint echo of Jesus in Pinocchio, and I thought, this is a great opportunity to use nails and wood to make him a resurrected messiah. All these ideas are starting to come. I asked him why [the puppet] Looks like this? And he said, Geppetto was drunk. I thought, why is he drunk? I thought, Gepetto is drunk because he’s in mourning. Because he lost a son. Everything started to fall into place. For me, it’s about disobedience and fathers and sons, so it made sense to tell parallel stories about fathers and children. One of the structures that is totalitarian, but relies heavily on a corrosive and paternalistic father figure, is fascism. RELATED: Deadline The Contenders LA3C: Full Coverage The Pleasure Island scene from the original – the naughty boys become donkeys dispatched to the salt mines – is replaced by a military boot camp where children are groomed to become warriors. “Children laugh and play shooting each other with paint guns, until the fascist father tells his son, now shoot the puppet. With a real gun,” del Toro said. “Instead of donkeys, they are transformed when given gas masks. This is one of the first images I had when entering. “I thought Pinocchio must have been tempted by show business pageantry, a totalitarian mentality in line with fascism, and he had to rebel against both.” There’s a hilarious scatological song that Pinocchio sings when Mussolini shows up for a performance, and del Toro was amused to wonder if it was inspired by his first attempt at a clay movie in Mexico. “I was going to shoot a movie called Omnivorous before i do Chronos, and we created all the puppets and sets we needed. We started shooting and went out to dinner, and when we came back, the studio had been broken into and vandalized, and they had shit and peed on the floor, which, by the way, Mike, completely set me up for Hollywood . What was worse, del Toro demanded, vandals get rid of his art, or later Harvey Weinstein take over his film. Imitateand make your own haircut? “One basically prepared me for the other,” he said. Check back Wednesday for the panel video.

