LORDI teams up with German musician, comedian and actor BRGER LARS DIETRICH for a new version of “Hard Rock Hallelujah”
Finnish hard rock monsters RAWit’s two months “Lordiversitour” across Europe wraps up this weekend, bringing the touring cycle to a close in support of the band’s latest studio offering, “Lordiversity” (2021). But before their new era begins with the release of their Atomic fire records label debut in 2023, the quintet has an (ungodly) early Christmas surprise in store for their fans: a 2022 version of their iconic Eurovision Song Contest– winning hit song “Hard Rock Hallelujah” featuring a German musician, comedian, actor and dancer Brger Lars Dietrich.
The all-rounder Dietrich took part in this year’s season of the German prime time TV show “The Masked Singer” disguised as a werewolf and won over the public by covering RAWthe most famous song. The performance made its way to the ears and eyes of Mr Lordi himself who was so amazed that he wanted the “Werwolf” to join him and the rest of the RAW horde live a dream on stage that came true at Backstage Werk in Munich, Germany as well as Essigfabrik in Cologne, Germany early last week where hundreds of fans witnessed this unique collaboration.
New “Hard Rock Hallelujah” version can now be enjoyed by anyone who was unable to attend the aforementioned surprise appearances.
Part of the proceeds from the track will be donated to support Ukraine.
RAW caused a sensation by winning the 2006 edition eurovision with “Hard Rock Hallelujah”which in turn made the group’s third outing, “The Arockalypse”, a success throughout Europe. On the back of their Eurovision win, they scored a lucrative series of promotions, including RAW– branded cola, boiled sweets and credit cards; and performed live at MTV European Music Awards. A square has been renamed to RAWthe honor of in the Lappish town of Rovaniemi; a RAW– a themed postage stamp was issued in Finland and the band starred in their first film, titled “Dark Floors”.
With their monster movie scene character, RAW seemed a most unlikely choice to represent their country in the Eurovision Song Contest. So you can imagine how many people were shocked when the group not only took home the honors, but also took home the most points in the history of this venerable event.
In a 2017 interview with MariskalRock, RAW chief Mr Lordi said about the group connection to Eurovision“A few years ago, well, over two years ago, I really, really, really hated it everyone is always ask about fucking eurovision; There was a time. Today, I reconciled to it. It’s, like, okay, I’m really proud that we’re part of Eurovision history and I’m proud that Eurovision is part of the history of this group. I mean, it’s a big part of our awareness. Because the band’s notoriety would be so different, it would be so much smaller, if not for that TV show ten years ago.”
He continued, “I absolutely don’t regret that. Because I have nothing bad to say about Eurovision itself, but the problem we’ve had over the years is people who don’t know anything other than the fact that we were on Eurovision. And it’s a big dab to get out of it it’s like a fucking tattoo, you got a fucking tattoo on your forehead that says ‘eurovision.’ And that’s something that really, really, really drove me nuts a few years ago; I was really struggling with that.
“I accepted it, it’s fine; I mean, it’s cool,” he said. “I’m proud of it. And every May, when there’s a new eurovision, I know my phone is going to ring and people are going to ask me my opinion, and then we get requests: ‘Do you want to come to the semi-finals of this country? Do you want to come here ?’ And for years we said, ‘No, we don’t. We do not want. But now we’re, like, ‘Fuck it! Let’s do it. What the hell?’ I mean, come on, it’s all fun, and it’s part of our history, and the Eurovisionthey really want us to come over there because, let’s face it, we’re one of those winners that people still remember.”
