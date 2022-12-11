Meet Star Kids to Make Bollywood Debut in 2023





Child stars never fail to grab attention every time they step out and often stay under the radar of the paparazzi at celebrity parties. Many of them are now gearing up to make their Bollywood debut in 2023. From Shah Rukh Khans daughter, Suhana, to Sanjay Kapoors daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, many child stars will be making their Bollywood debut next year. . We have compiled a list of sons and daughters of Bollywood stars debuting in 2023. Take a look! Without any guesswork, the first name on the list would be the one and only glamorous diva Suhana Khan. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter will soon be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming Netflix film, The Archies. Next up would be none other than Khushi Kapoor, sister of Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor and daughter of Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi. She will also debut with Zoya Akhtars next. Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, son of Shweta Bachchan, will also make his Bollywood debut with The Archies. Sanjay Kapoors daughter Shanaya Kapoor is also set to make her film industry debut soon. She will be seen at Karan Johars Bedhadak. Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, worked as assistant director on Karan Johars Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film will star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, and is slated for release next year. But, his acting debut would be with a film based on the armed forces, directed by Dharma Productions. Junaid Khan, the son of Aamir Khan, began filming his first film Maharaja in June 2021. The story is based on the Maharaj Libel case from 1862, in which a religious leader was accused of having connections sex with his followers. If all goes well, the film will be released next year. An Ishq Vishk remake is also on the way! Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan will be seen in the remake alongside Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal. Read all the latest movie news here

