‘It’s like a full circle’: Coquitlam actor stars in Anne of Green Gables musical

Kyra Leroux, 20, from Coquitlam, plays Anne Shirley in Gateway Theatre’s musical adaptation of the novel.

When Kyra Leroux graduated from Dr. Charles Best Secondary in Coquitlam, there weren’t many goodbyes for her Class of 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing, and physical distancing measures and other restrictions were rampant across the province.

But Leroux knew it was only a matter of time before she could return to acting, a passion she’s had since she was seven.

By September, as soon as the film and television industry was allowed to proceed with caution, Leroux had his resume ready for bookings.

And they came fast and furious.

The Triple Threat was cast in the TV series Quarantines and in Julie and the ghosts, as well as in three episodes of Schmidadon! playing Carrie McDonough opposite stars Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong.

Leroux took on a few additional roles – including in the made-for-TV movie Christmas takes off — before winning the character of Britta Berach on Riverdale and Lisa-Karen on path of the firefliesboth designed for TV

Today, the 20-year-old Coquitlam resident is in technical rehearsal at the Bridge Theater to Richmond to play the role of a lifetime: Anne Shirley.

Leroux said she was thrilled to have the lead role in the iconic Canadian story of Anne of Green Gables after being invited by the director of the musical to audition.

Barbara Tomasic remembered the 2016 redhead girl when she directed Leroux in Gateway’s Musician.

And Leroux remembers being impressed by this production and its cast because it was his first professional community show.

“It’s really cool to be at the helm of Gateway now,” she told the News from the three cities on Tuesday (December 6) from the Richmond Theatre. “It’s like a full circle.”

Leroux said she leaned into the 1908 novel by Lucy Maud Montgomery as soon as she was named Anne Shirley in late July.

“I liked the book so much that I ordered the second book from Amazon the day I finished the first,” she said.

Anne Shirley, she said, is an orphan from Nova Scotia who, by chance, was mistakenly sent to the wrong home in Prince Edward Island.

The elderly owners had wanted a boy to maintain their farm; however, a girl is sent instead and changes their lives with her strong will and imagination.

With their blessing‚ and eventually that of the community, Anne flourishes.

“She has this huge curiosity about how the world works,” Leroux said. “She has a huge heart and cares a lot about others although she has never really experienced love herself.

“She sees so much beauty around her.”

When asked what she wanted audiences to take away from the musical show, Leroux said she hoped the production would inspire connection and acceptance in others, especially during the holidays.

Port Moody’s Owen CB Scott also appears in the youth ensemble while Tri-Cities resident Nicol Spinola is the choreographer.

Written by Donald Harron with music by Norman Campbell (and adapted from the novel by LM Montgomery), Anne of Green Gables — The Musical December 15-31 at the Gateway Theater (6500 Gilbert Rd.).

Tickets start at $35 with performances at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

For more information, you can visit the Gateway Theater website.