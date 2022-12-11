Entertainment
Brad Pitt sells his company to a French television giant – The Hollywood Reporter
The global economy may be teetering on the brink, but the celebrity entertainment industrial complex shows no signs of slowing down. Big stars, who have already amassed fame and fortune in front of the camera, are increasingly securing generational wealth for their work behind the camera.
The latest move comes courtesy of Plan B Entertainment, the production company owned by actor Brad Pitt, which has been sold to French media conglomerate Mediawan, the companies announced on Friday afternoon.
Mediawan said it acquired a majority stake in Plan B in a deal that values the studio at a few hundred million dollars. Pitt will retain a minority stake in the company, which was behind films like She says and Moonlight and TV shows like The Underground Railroad and the OA. Mediawan backers KKR, Atwater Capital, Bpifrance, MACSF and Société Générale have all contributed to the financing of the new operation.
The production company is led by Pitt as well as presidents Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner.
Plan B was founded in 2001 by Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, who were married at the time, and her manager Brad Gray. Pitt became sole owner of the company after his divorce from Aniston in 2005. Gray, who ran Paramount Pictures after his Plan B run, died in 2017.
Mediawan was founded in 2015 by French telecom billionaire Xavier Niel, investment banker Matthieu Pigasse and producer Pierre-Antoine Capton, with the aim of bringing together various production and entertainment entities, pursuing a strategy similar to that of Candle Media in the United States.
And like Candle Media, Mediawan is looking to celebrity-backed production companies as acquisition targets, with Plan B marking strategic expansion into the United States.
“This partnership will allow us to create a unique artistic link between Europe and the United States through which we and Plan B will develop premium independent content, providing a global platform on which the world’s greatest talents can continue to perform. thrive,” Capton said in a statement. statement. Mediawan is launching a new US subsidiary as part of the deal.
Candle Media has acquired Hello Sunshine from Reese Witherspoon, as well as a minority stake in Westbrook Entertainment from Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith.
Other players in the space include Gerry Cardinale’s Redbird Capital, which owns stakes in LeBron James’ SpringHill, and Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity, and Peter Chernin’s North Road.
All are looking to celebrity-focused companies as a sort of hedge against entertainment oligopolies, with consumer access increasingly consolidating with a few studios that also have their own distribution platforms (Netflix, Disney, Apple, Paramount, etc).
The bet is that when it comes to A-list talent, every studio will still want a shot at the project, which will lead to better economics for the stars and their own studios.
Affleck told The New York Times Dealbook Summit on November 30, asked about the decision to partner with RedBird on Artists Equity, which will release three projects in 2023 and aims to grow to five per year.
“[Artists] are the people who mainly create value on the sell side and on the body side, on the eyeball side. These artists who have made their entire career, like my wife [Jennifer Lopez], build a name, a reputation, a connection with fans that has real value. And often that value isn’t reflected in the deals that are made,” Affleck said. “So what I did, and what Gerry really understood, was to adopt this structure so that [deals can be based on ] whatever the market is supporting, we want to be able to take advantage of the competition, we’re going to Adam Smith this thing to death.
“We will tell whoever wants [to work with us is] you have to disconnect from the idea, ‘what does it cost? What is your rate?’ I don’t walk into the Apple Store and say ‘how much did you pay to do this, be honest’ and then tell them what I’m going to pay based on what it costs,” Affleck added.
“It was much more of an entrepreneurial and foundational conversation about how to build a long-term value business that takes advantage of the technological disintermediation that occurs in content monetization and create the next big thing,” said added Cardinale about discussions with Affleck and Damon.
And already, the strategy seems to be bearing fruit. Artists Equity already has projects underway at Apple and Amazon, while Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine has projects at Disney, Apple and Netflix, among others.
Now Pitt and Mediawan are betting they can pull off a similar maneuver.
“As we enter the next chapter in our evolution, we are excited about the possibilities this partnership offers as we maximize our reach to an increasingly global audience with a wide range of films and TV series across all formats. platforms, genres and mediums,” Pitt, Kleiner and Gardner said in a statement. “For our current partner studios, as well as those we look forward to working with in the future, we are committed to continuing to produce new content for audiences around the world. With the innovative, artistic and producer-centric platform that Mediawan has built, we are opening a window to even more storytellers, both established masters and emerging voices that have always fascinated us.
