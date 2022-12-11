Malaysian actor Aaron Teoh joins Ariana Grande and Michelle Yeoh in ‘Wicked’ movies





Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh isn’t the only Malaysian in the highly anticipated film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, Nasty. London-based Malaysian actor Aaron Teoh will join stars such as Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldblum and Yeoh in the two-part film Nasty movies made by Crazy Rich Asians filmmaker, Jon M. Chu. “Ummmm am I gonna work with these people for real?!?! Look at these talented humans! @wickedmovie,” Teoh, 33, tweeted excitedly. Later, his wife posted a video of the actor celebrating the news of how most Malaysians can relate. “Celebrating my big movie news and big job with instant noodles because Hollywood can never take that away from me. Asian at heart, baby!” Teoh said ironically while cooking. Hollywood trade publication Variety reported that Teoh will be playing the role of Avaric in the films. Avaric is said to be a friend of Glinda (Grande) and an enemy of Elphaba (Erivo). Teoh, who worked as a voice teacher in Malaysia for nine years, has appeared in local theater productions such as We ride happily (2014) and Tic Tic Boom (2015). He then moved to Britain in 2017 with his wife who was then pursuing her Masters. Naturally, he was also active in the theater scene there and started auditioning. In 2019, he landed the role of Prince Chulalongkorn in the traveling musical production of The king and me. The talent pool is so much bigger in Britain and you have layers like casting directors and agents. Without an agent to represent you, it’s pretty hard to be seen for auditions,” he said. The star in an interview in 2019. “I was prepared for rejection, it’s part of the job. But I wasn’t prepared for the difficulty of even getting an audition,” he added. The two-part Nasty the movies are prequels to The Wizard of Oz and tell the origin stories of the Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch. The films are set to release in December 2024 and 2025.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestar.com.my/lifestyle/entertainment/2022/12/10/malaysian-actor-aaron-teoh-joins-ariana-grande-michelle-yeoh-in-039wicked039-films The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos