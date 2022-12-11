James Gunn calls Superman a ‘huge priority,’ refutes Henry Cavill rumor – The Hollywood Reporter





James Gunn takes a look back at a classic cinematic version of Superman while simultaneously helping chart the legendary superhero’s path. DC Studios’ new co-chairman and co-CEO took to Twitter on Saturday to commemorate Richard Donner’s 44th birthday. Superman. The seminal comic book film, which hit theaters on December 10, 1978, earned three Oscar nominations and marked Christopher Reeve’s turn in the title role. “Superman created 44 years ago today”, Gunn tweeted, adding heart and star emoticons. Gunn also shared the original poster for the film, with the tagline, “You’ll believe a man can fly.” Given the flurry of questions from fans about the next steps for the following DC movies The Hollywood ReporterIn the studio’s recent future story, Gunn’s post led Twitter users to ask about the character’s plans. When a fan asked what Gunn was trying to say with the post, the filmmaker replied“I’m trying to say it’s the 44th anniversary of the premiere of Superman which is a great movie. When asked if Superman would return to the big screen, Gunn replied“Yes of course. Superman is a huge priority, if not the biggest priority. He also responded to a tweet asking for Green Lantern content by writing, “Important.” He then clarified that Ryan Reynolds had no plans to return as the character, and when a Twitter user said Reynolds intended to reprise the role from filmmaker Zack Snyder, Gunn added“He wasn’t.” Gunn also responded on a different Twitter thread to a fan who tweeted that Gunn doesn’t like Henry Cavill. The actor returned as Superman in a mid-credits cameo this fall black adam after an absence from the role since Snyder’s 2017 film Justice League. When asked to comment on this claim regarding his feelings towards Cavill, Gunn wrote“Of course: wrong.” This led the fan who posted the initial statement to add that he’s heard from multiple people that Gunn doesn’t like Cavill, which the filmmaker referred to. return“So weird. You seemed so hip! Anyway, forty people just contacted me saying you just got kicked out of your mom’s basement. So sorry, man. During an onstage interview that took place in October shortly after the release of black adamCavill said he looks forward to playing an “extremely cheerful” Superman in the future and is “very excited” about hiring Gunn. THR’s story on DC Studios, published Wednesday, reported that Patty Jenkins’ version of wonder woman 3 had been scuttled and had raised the possibility that Cavill could be made as a Man of Steel. Gunn responded to the story on Thursday, tweeting that many decisions still needed to be made, “While it’s been a fruitful first month in DC, building the next ten years of history takes time and we’re just getting started.” He and his partner Peter Safran are due to meet the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, next week to present their vision of the studio.

