New Year’s Day 2023 swim, dive: Ocean City, Md., Chincoteague





Ready to shake off the old year and jump into the new? For some, nothing like an icy dip in the ocean will do the trick. The Delmarva Peninsula is home to a handful of New Year’s swims, allowing participants to dive into 2023 with excitement. The average sea temperature in December is 51 degrees and drops to 45 degrees in January off Ocean City. Don’t forget your towel and a change of warm clothes. Ocean City: Swim with the Penguins Now in its 29th year, the Penguin Swim is hosted by Atlantic General Hospital. Individual and team fundraising efforts through swimming help support the nonprofit hospital. Registration and advance check-in are available online and in person from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, December 31 at the Princess Royale. The day of registration and check-in is from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; plan a waiting time. A cyber bath is also available online for a $10 fee. When: Sunday, January 1, 2023 at noon Where: On the beach near the Princess Royale Oceanfront Hotel at 91st Street Cost: Pre-registration no later than December 30, $25. Registration Dec.-Jan. 31 $1.30. Learn more: https://aghpenguinswim.org/ THINGS TO DOChoo Choo ! Check Out These 5 Holiday-Themed Model Train Gardens Across Delmarva AT OCEAN CITY:Winterfest of Lights has new features for 2022. Here’s what you need to know. Assateague Island, Virginia: Polar Pony Plunge Christmas By the Sea on Chincoteague Island promotes the Polar Pony Plunge, which takes place on Assateague Beach. Entrants are encouraged to dress in the “craziest and craziest” costumes. Participants must sign a waiver and release form. As parking is limited, carpooling is encouraged. Advanced and walk-in registrations are accepted; expect a wait if you register on the day. When: Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 1:23 p.m. Where: On the beach of Assateague Island, Virginia Price: Free, registration required Learn more: http://www.chincoteaguechristmas.com/plunge.html LIGHTS:Pittsville families’ Christmas lights started small, now ‘crazy’ with joy Cap Charles first day in the bay The First Day In The Bay event, featuring Polar Bear Plunge into the Cheasapeake Bay, is brought to the community by Vacation Homeowners Group of Cape Charles. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the citizens of Cape Charles for Central Park. Donations are also welcome. Breakfast pastries from Cake Charles, hot dogs from Dogs by the Bay and beverages will be available for purchase. Pre-registration is available online. The party starts at 11 a.m. When: January 1, 2023, at noon Where: Madison Avenue Beach, Cape Charles No cost. Donations are welcome Learn more: https://firstdayinthebay.com/ Bethany Beach Leo Brady New Years Dip The 2023 Leo Brady New Years Dive is presented by the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce and Bethany Boathouse. The event is named after the founder of swimming and benefits the William O. Murray Scholarship Fund. Registration is mandatory and pre-registration online is encouraged. Package pickup and after party takes place at the Bethany Boathouse at 39187 Hickman Plaza Road. When: Sunday, January 1, 2023 Where: Garfield Parkway Cost: pre-registration until December 27; adults, $25; children $20. Day of registration is $30. Additional packages include food and after party. Learn more: https://business.bethany-fenwick.org/events/details/2023-leo-brady-new-year-s-day-plunge-24189

