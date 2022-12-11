Before the Court | Culture & Leisure

SAN MATEO COUNTY VETERANS TREATMENT COURT FINDS NEW LEADERSHIP UNDER JUDGE MICHAEL K. WENDLER. The San Mateo County Superior Courts award-winning Veterans Treatment Program is undergoing a leadership transition as longtime Judge John Grandsaert retires and passes the gavel to Judge Michael K. Wendler.
Grandsaert began his legal career in San Francisco in 1977, but began his work in San Mateo County as an assistant district attorney in 1987. In 2004, then governor. Arnold Schwarzenegger named him a judge of the San Mateo County Superior Court, and he served in many different roles while a judge, including a two-year term as presiding judge in 2015-2016.
In 2012, he led efforts to establish the Veterans Treatment Court and served as its sole judge for the past 10 years.
Grandsaert said, Leading our Veterans Treatment Court, seeing the transformation that has taken place in the lives of so many veterans who have appeared before this court, has been the most rewarding part of my court career.
The Veterans Review Board uses a treatment-oriented approach. National statistics show that veterans experience higher rates of homelessness, substance use disorders and mental illness than non-veterans. Often these problems are a factor in criminal behavior. At Veterans Treatment Court, the judge consults with a multi-agency team to connect each veteran to the services they need during their probationary period. This includes referring veterans to care through the local veterans hospital. Each Veteran in the program is assigned a Veteran Mentor while the treatment team works to connect them with recovery services, stable housing and employment. The San Mateo Veterans Treatment Court received national recognition under Grandsaerts’ leadership.
The United States Department of Justice awarded the program an Enhancement Grant in 2021. Grandsaert himself was named Veteran of the Year by the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors in 2016.
Supervisor Warren Slocum said: Judge Grandsaert has gone above and beyond to help our veterans who have gone down the wrong path, giving them a second chance and a way forward. He does it as a judge, a veteran, and an incredible human being. It was an honor for me to work with Judge Grandsaert even more significantly as a Vietnam veteran myself.
Justice Wendler, who succeeded Grandsaert in October, was appointed to the Superior Court in 2020.
Wendler said: Judge Grandsaert is retiring from a legendary career as a prosecutor and judge, dedicating his adult life to serving the people of San Mateo County. By establishing the Veterans Treatment Tribunal, he has had a positive impact on hundreds of veterans, ensuring they receive the treatment and resources they have earned. As a veteran myself, I am humbled and honored for this posting. I will continue to serve our veterans with compassion and justice.
Wendler is a Colonel in the United States Marine Corps Reserves, and during his 24 years of service, he was deployed to fight in Afghanistan and Iraq. When he’s not hearing business in San Mateo County, he’s the deputy commander/senior reservist of Combat Logistics Regiment 45, based near Atlanta.
Susan Cohn is a member of the San Francisco Bay Area Theater Critics Circle and the American Theater Critics Association. She can be reached at [email protected]
