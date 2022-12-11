Gary Friedkin, beloved Star Wars and Happy Days actor, dies at 70 after contracting COVID-19





Star Wars and Happy Days actor Gary Friedkin has died aged 70. The actor, who is best known for his performances in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and the sitcom Happy Days, had spent a difficult three and a half weeks in an intensive care unit due to complications from COVID-19, according to a online obituaries. WATCH VIDEO ABOVE: Ewan McGregor speaks out against racist attacks on the Star Wars actress. For more celebrity news and videos, check out Celebrity >> Friedkin died peacefully in an Ohio hospice on Dec. 2 surrounded by his family. Friedkin made his screen debut in Carrie Fisher and Chevy Chases' comedy Under the Rainbow in 1981. He was also credited in the 1982 comedy Young Doctors in Love and Cool World and shows such as Chicago Hope and The Practice. Actress Tori Spelling, right, poses with actor Gary Friedkin at a party December 17, 2000 in Venice, California. (Photo by reporters) Credit: Getty Images / Getty Images The star played her final role in the 2016 comedy Mothers Day, starring Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston. Loved ones remember him as a gift to all who knew him in the obituary published in The chronicle of the tribune. Gary lived his life to the fullest, bringing endless laughter to his family and many friends, never letting the obstacles he faced get in his way, they said. Gary has put countless smiles on people's faces. Friends and family of Friedkins say he was born to entertain and will be greatly missed. While Gary may have been short in stature, he was a giant among his family and friends, they wrote. His legacy will live on as stories are told and retold for years by all who loved him. Happy Days star Anson Williams, who played Potsie on the sitcom, told the New York Post: Gary was a beacon of joy and inspiration that will always be green for all who see his work for generations to come. Friedkin, who was less than four feet tall, was a member of Little People of America, a non-profit organization providing support and information to people of short stature and their families. The Friedkins family ended their tribute by reminding them to get vaccinated and boost themselves against COVID to protect their family and community.

