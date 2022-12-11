Greater Victoria legal community stage Dracula for charity

Proceeds from this year’s show will go to two local charities working to end poverty and suicide

The lawyers sink their teeth into their annual charity play with Orson Welles’ Dracula: A Radio Play.

Lawyers on Stage Theater Society will open this year’s show on December 15 and run until December 18 at the Langham Court Theatre.

“This year the show is Dracula: Radio Play, which is a radio version of Bram Stoker’s novel,” said Andrew Pirie, president of Lawyers on Stage Theater Society. “The radio adaptation was directed by Orson Welles.”

The show features 23 actors from the Greater Victoria area legal community and is supported by theater teachers behind the scenes.

“The interesting thing about this show is that all of the sounds that come with the show are all created by a group of what are called noise artists, who make all the sounds, whether it’s doorsteps creaky wings, bat wings or wolves – all created live on stage by these artists,” he said.

“It really is quite a sight.”

Members of Victoria’s legal community perform plays each year to raise awareness of a community need and this year the proceeds will go to Together Against Poverty Company (TAPES) and Need2: Suicide prevention, education and support.

Tickets are available at langhamtheatre.ca.

