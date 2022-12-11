Entertainment
Janelle Brown DUMPS Kody! It’s finally over, insider complaints!
According to a source, speaking on condition of anonymity, Janelle Brown has finally come to the same conclusion as her good friend, Christine Brown.
She would have left her miserable marriage.
“Janelle is a strong, independent woman and realized she could do it on her own,” an insider just said In Touch Weekly, noting that Janelle “surpassed it”.
To be clear, Janelle herself has not released any sort of statement confirming this alleged development.
Around the time Christine left Kody, she was the first person to tell us on November 2, saying at the time:
“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have separated and I have made the difficult decision to leave.
“We will continue to be a strong presence in everyone’s life as we raise our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.”
Again, Janelle said no such thing.
However, TLC viewers witnessed for weeks the extreme tension between Janelle and Kody.
“You and I acted like we weren’t a married couple for most of our marriage,” the patriarch told his wife on the Dec. 4 episode of Sister Wives, adding awkwardly:
“I don’t know why everything has been going well for so many years. And it’s not now. In fact, you live as a single woman.
Janelle rebuffed the husband demanding her loyalty, arguing in that same scene that she simply acted as she thought she was supposed to as a member of a plural household.
“I always felt like I had to make my own decisions for myself. I thought that was the point of plural marriage,” Janelle — who spiritually married Kody in 1993 — told her partner. To be independent.”
Janelle then added:
“Things are remembered differently by each partner in a long-term relationship. I’m trying to figure out now if we’re viable in the future.
Kody, for his part, seemed convinced of the episode, calling Janelle “distant.”
“Buying an RV and moving into it…a single woman’s decision,” Kody also told Janelle on air. “Go see your kids without your husband for the holidays…single woman decisions.”
If Janelle really left her cruel husband, it shouldn’t come as a huge shock to fans of this show.
In Season 16, she told Kody to “f-ck off” after he told her about his COVID-19 protocols.
This month, in an episode filmed over a year ago, Janelle admitted to questioning her marriage.
“I never thought I would be in a place where I would question my relationship, but over the past few years I’ve started to wonder if we were compatible,” Janelle said of her relationship.
“Maybe it doesn’t work for me anymore, I don’t know.”
Previously, during a January 2022 installment, Janelle also said:
“I’ve found myself over the past few weeks really thinking about it and thinking, ‘OK, listen: do I still choose plural marriage?’ Yeah, I always choose it, but I had to [make] this conscious decision with myself.
“My children are almost grown up and there is no longer any real need to stay. With Kody and I right now, our relationship is pretty strained. And you know, it’s easy to walk away.
Did she actually do it after all that emotional torture?
Yes, Janelle’s aunt told In Touch a few weeks ago.
“As far as any relationship, any marriage, I think [Janelle’s] similar to, to Meri [Brown]’s situation where she just stays in a marriage that isn’t really a marriage,” this aunt told In Touch.
“I don’t think they’ve been married long, very long. It’s just platonic.
