Priyanka Chopra’s never-before-seen photos from the Bareilly era have the actor gushing. see here





Priyanka Chopra has often spoken of her life in Bareilly before she became a movie star and recently an Instagram user shared never-before-seen photos of the global star from her days in the 1990s town. Priyanka finished high school in Bareilly before winning Miss World in 2000.

Instagram user Eleen shared a reel with the text, “My mom just told me she knew Priyanka Chopra in Bareilly in the 90s.” Eleen shared three photos in the reel but to her surprise, PC took note of those photos and left a comment that read, “Wow! Pls tell your mom I said hello!! Thanks for sharing the pictures” She recently opened up about her childhood in an interview with PTI and said, “I come from a small town in Bareilly and my parents were doctors. We watched movies but I didn’t think I could ever be in it. But since my life went in this direction after winning a contest. In 2017, PC received a doctorate from Barielly International University, but the Dostana actor was unable to attend the ceremony. She said: “I am heartbroken that I will not be able to attend the graduation ceremony and receive my honorary doctorate in person at Bareilly International University.” She added: “I was really looking forward to returning to Bareilly, not only to receive the honorary doctorate, but also to see old friends and family and just reconnect with a town that has been such an important part of my life. “ In 2022, Priyanka welcomed daughter Malti Marie with husband Nick Jonas. She wasn’t seen in any movies last year, but she has a busy 2023. Over the coming year, PC will be seen in the Russo Brothers Citadel Prime Video series with Richard Madden. Priyanka is also slated to star in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa where she will share screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Farhan recently told ETimes that filming for the film will begin in late 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/priyanka-chopra-unseen-photos-from-bareilly-days-see-here-8316874/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

