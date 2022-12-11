Hollywood man arrested after stealing vehicle; Officer injured during arrest





LEXINGTON PARK, Maryland — December 9, 2022 at 8:13 a.m. Dep. Campbell responded to the 21400 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported stolen vehicle. The investigation determined that an unknown suspect entered several vehicles parked in the secure parking lot and eventually stole a 2012 Ford F-250. The suspect then drove through a fence while leaving the parking lot. Shortly after, Corporal White observed the stolen vehicle in the area of ​​Three Notch Road and Pegg Road in Lexington Park. The suspect, later identified as Rodney Delray Taylor, 56 of Hollywood, fled on foot and after a brief foot chase was apprehended and taken into custody. On Taylor was a CDS smoking device containing suspected cocaine residue. Cpl. White was injured in the arm during Taylor’s arrest. Taylor and Cpl. White was taken to an area hospital for treatment and then released. Taylor was transported to St. Marys County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and charged with the following: Motor vehicle/illegal taking Flight Rogue and Vagabond (five counts) Malicious destruction of property Escape the uniformed police on foot Failure to remain at the scene of an accident with damage to the vehicle CDS: Possession, not cannabis CDS: possession-accessories Citizens can remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to TIP239 along with their message to CRIMES (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program, tipsters are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Marys County that leads to an arrest or indictment. Related stories

