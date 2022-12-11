Celebrities and fans rally around Cline Dion after posting heartbreaking Instagram

Cline Dion is greeted with love and support after talking about her unexpected health diagnosis.

On December 8, the The 54-year-old singer announced that she will not return to the big stage as planned. In an emotion five minute clip Posted on social media, Cline revealed that although she had hoped to kick off the European leg of her Courage World Tour next February, she was recently diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called stiff-man syndrome (also called “stiff-man syndrome”). The condition can cause painful muscle spasms and involuntary stiffness.

In response, artist My Heart Will Go On has postponed the tour to March and canceled the summer portion. The news comes after she postponed her shows several times (eventually canceling the rest of the North America leg) and postponing his new residency in Las Vegas citing unforeseen medical symptoms. Now Cline has found out what was happening to her and she shares what it was like trying to get back to singing.

We now know that’s what caused all the spasms I had, she said in a video. Unfortunately, these spasms affect all aspects of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulty when walking and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing as I normally do. It pains me to tell you today that this means that I will not be ready to resume my tour of Europe in February.

The mother-of-three said her road to recovery involved working with a team of doctors and having the support of her family. I always give 100% when I do my shows, but my condition does not allow me to give you that right now, she continued. For me to join you, I have no choice but to focus on my health right now. And I’m hopeful that I’m on the road to recovery. It’s my aim. And I’m doing everything I can to recover.

I want to thank you so much for your encouraging wishes of love and support on my social networks. It means a lot to me. Take care of yourself. Be well. I love you guys so much. And I really hope to see you again very soon,” Cline concluded.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

Cline Dion – I’m Alive (Taking Chances World Tour: The Concert) To watch

Reacting to her candid post, many celebrities immediately reached out to her in the comments section with heartfelt words.

We love you more Celine! May you feel all the cumulative healing love being sent to you today and everyday as you do your hard work. If anyone deserves a miracle, it’s you, wrote Christie Brinkley. Céline, I’m thinking of you and sending you all my love. You are talent personified, and as you improve, your power and presence will once again be felt everywhere. Wishing you a speedy recovery, added Donatella Versace. We like [you] Celine, commented The voice coach Gwen Stefani.

Fans also came forward for Cline and assured her they were behind her every step of the way. We love you Celine! Take care of yourself! We will always be there to support you, listen to you and your songs! Sending love and positive thoughts, one person wrote. Stay strong my angel, we are all with you, added another. We miss you Celine, I know you will be back on stage with more power and love, said another fan.

