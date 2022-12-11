Bollywood Movies – CAT is a gripping slow-burn thriller powered by searing Randeep Hooda

What we have instead is Punjab as it is. A state that has fought insurgency for many years and continues to struggle with rebellious voices within, most of it stemming from the delicate politics of the North as well as the fallout from the drug threat that has sadly defined the state for decades.

The Punjab in CAT is not the one romantically fed to us for decades. No meet-cute in sarson ka khet. No loud, stereotypical man-to-be-man jokes swallowing Patiala’s ankles and stepping into bhangra. Don’t cut the conversation to refer to lassi and paratha or given the current season, sarson da saag and makki di roti.

It is in this terrain of deception and double-crossing that Gary aka Gurnaam, played with intense quietude by Randeep Hooda, is brought back to his painful past in the pilot episode. As a teenager, Gary operated as a CAT, a reference to the undercovers planted by police in rebel groups at the height of the separatist insurgency in the state decades ago. Having lost his parents to a double murder, the echoes of which reappear in his present, Gary becomes Gurnaam, living a low-key life as he raises his much younger siblings.

When the ever-growing tentacles of the region’s drug mafia, under the aegis of his all-powerful politician wife (played with steely menace by Geeta Aggarwal Sharma) threaten to claim his brother, Gurnaam walks out of the shadow to become a CAT again. .

CAT hits the ground running, but then effectively slows its pace to a slow-burning thriller. Throughout its eight episodes, showrunner Balwinder Singh Janjua keeps the viewer guessing which side of the ethical divide all of his good, bad, and ugly players are on. For in this land where gaana flows as easily as guns at one point a Honey Singh-Harrdy Sandhu hybrid is narrated almost laughingly by a gangster, Tuney gaano mein pakdi hogi, main roz chalata hoon yeh bandookein no one is worth of trust. Everyone’s moral compass keeps shifting, especially that of easy-talking cop Sehtab Singh (Meel Patthars Suvinder Vicky is the scene stealer in many cases) and it’s what keeps CAT constantly engaged, even when certain characters and circumstances present themselves as either overly practical or convoluted, and sometimes both.

It’s to the credit of Janjua and his team directors Rupinder Chahal and Jimmy Singh (who co-wrote the script with Anil Rodhan) that the sights and sounds of Punjab explode in a way that we have until present seen streaming platforms flirt with broadcasting only the UP-MP hinterland.

CAT is a Punjabi original – you’d do well to watch it in Punjabi with subtitles rather than switch to the horribly dubbed version in Hindi which contextualizes both its culture and its conflict, making the local global, even if it explores states’ fascination with fast cars and loud music, emigrating to Canada in the blink of an eye, and the ostentation that’s somehow ingrained in its DNA. Credit goes to the writing which brings rich local detail to the story, but also tempers it with some grounding. shows none of the rust it should have, but the story remains engrossing, even as the twists become familiar and predictable. The cast of large show sets brings in authenticity a special word for Hasleen Kaurs low-key female cop whose characterization allows CAT to comment on both gender politics and caste division.

CAT is far from perfect, but as a rare look at Punjab and its here-and-now politics (comparisons to Udta Punjab are imminent and often necessary) it’s a rich addition to the pot in full rise of Indian originals from Netflix. And then, of course, there’s a searing act from Randeep Hooda, whose eyes in just eight episodes of this series speak more than many of today’s mainstream Bollywood actors have managed in their entire careers.