Hello! Actor Jeffrey Holland pays tribute to co-star Ruth Madoc as she dies aged 79

Jeffrey Holland, who starred as Spike Dixon in Hi-de-Hi!, remembered Ruth Madoc for the fun and laughter they shared on set after her death at the age of 79 .

Madoc became a household name playing yellow chef Gladys Pugh in the BBC One sitcom about a holiday camp set in the late 1950s.

His career has also covered a range of roles in theater and musicals, from Fiddler On The Roof to Gypsy.

She died on Friday afternoon while in hospital following surgery for a fall this week, which forced her to withdraw from starring in Aladdin the pantomime at the Princess Theater in Torquay, said his agent.

The Holland actor, 82, spoke about Madoc’s many talents during an interview with BBC News today.

He said, “We were together a long time, not just at Hi-de-Hi!” the TV series but we did the show on stage, the summer seasons with it and I also did several pantomimes with Ruth over the years in the 1980s so we have a lot of happy memories to draw on and she was a wonderful performer and she will be greatly missed.

“She was a very talented musical performer with a wonderful voice, she has a history that goes back a long way. It was a joy to work with someone like that, we had so much laughs.

“I was so lucky to work with this team of comedians, we never stopped laughing from morning till night. I will cherish those memories of Ruth forever, she left us a wonderful legacy with Gladys Pugh.

“I was very lucky to do a job like that. We laughed so much together, it was really fun.

Talking about why the character of Madoc in Hi-de-Hi! was so beloved, he added: ‘It was the character’s frustration, she took inspiration from her own ancestry and took that wonderful voice from the exaggerated voice of the Welsh valleys – they called her the vamp of the valleys

“She played a lot of people she knew, she used a lot of people she grew up with as a model for the voice of Gladys’ characterization.

“It’s such a tragedy, but here it is.”

Ruth Madoc played Gladys Pugh in Hi-de-Hi! from 1980 to 1988

Hello! Actress Ruth Madoc has died aged 79, her agent confirmed in a statement

Taking to Instagram on Friday, she wrote, “Hiya everyone don’t worry!”

Hours earlier, she told fans she was on the mend, saying, “Please don’t worry!” I’m fine and will be back to normal soon, but sadly @princesstheatretorquay won’t get to have The Empress Gladys at the Panto this Christmas!!! I’m doing great and I’ll be back to normal soon!

In a statement, Phil Belfield of talent agency Belfield & Ward Ltd, described Madoc as “a one-of-a-kind talent and a one-of-a-kind talent loved by many”.

He said: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of our dear and beloved client Ruth Madoc.

“Ruth died on the afternoon of Friday December 9 while hospitalized following surgery for a fall she had suffered earlier in the week, which forced her to withdraw from the panto in Torquay.

‘Films such as Fiddler On The Roof and Under Milk Wood starring Richard Burton and her iconic TV performance as Gladys Pugh in Hi De Hi! and most recently in Little Britain and on stage with Calendar Girls (both the play and the musical), plus recent hits in the shorts Skinny Fat and Cardiff, she was truly a national treasure and couldn’t wait to get back on the road in 2023 with The Best Exotic Hotel Marigold.

“A true legend of the British entertainment scene, she was one of a kind and a unique talent loved by many.

“She left way too soon. Our hearts are broken!

“Thoughts are with his daughter Lowri, son Rhys and all of his family.”

Posting a statement on Twitter, the theater company said on Thursday: “Following an accident earlier this week following a medical evaluation, Ruth Madoc is unfortunately no longer able to appear in this year’s Aladdin pantomime. year at the Princess Theater in Torquay.”

Broadcaster Gyles Brandreth remembered “wonderfully gifted actress” Madoc after news broke of her death.

The former MP, who is now a writer and journalist on BBC’s The One Show, said on Twitter: ‘This is such sad news. Ruth was a very charming person – and a wonderfully gifted actress.

“I was lucky enough to know her from my best friend from school, Simon Cadell. In Hi-De-Hi they were irresistible. RIP Ruth Madoc and thanks for the memories. Goodbye campers!’

Cadell played summer camp boss Jeffrey Fairbrother, the object of affection for Madoc’s character Glady Pugh.

Former Family Fortunes host Les Dennis and actor Joe McGann also paid tribute to the actress on Twitter.

Dennis said: ‘So sad to hear that lovely Ruth Madoc has passed away. She was such a talented and lovely woman. Thoughts with his family.

And McGann wrote: ‘Such sad news about the amazing Ruth Madoc. I had the chance to work with her more than once and loved the bright, skillful, funny, fearless, kind and inspiring ball of light that she has always been.

Comedian Paul Chuckle tweeted: ‘Just heard the very sad news RIP to lovely Ruth Madoc. I’ve worked with her many times, including a @BBCDoctors episode…she will be sorely missed.

Actor and writer Sir Tony Robinson, 76, tweeted: ‘So sad to hear that my lovely friend Ruth Madoc has passed away.

“She was not only funny and very smart, she was intelligent, kind, a loyal trade unionist and wore her heart on the left. She will be greatly missed.

In 2018, Madoc overcame her fears to reveal her breasts to a live audience in the female version of The Real Full Monty alongside stars such as Coleen Nolan, Victoria Derbyshire and Michelle Heaton.

They performed a dance to This Is Me by The Greatest Showman to raise awareness about breast cancer.

A year later, she broke her hip in a fall while rehearsing for her role in Calendar Girls, but confused doctors with her speedy recovery.

Born in April 1943 and raised in Llansamlet near Swansea, Madoc trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) before playing the role of Fruma Sarah in the film version of the musical Fiddler On The Roof in 1971.

A decade later, she hit our screens in the fan-favorite sitcom Hi-de-Hi!, after having had other roles including Mrs. Dai Bread Two in the 1972 comedy film Under Milk Wood.

She is survived by her two children.