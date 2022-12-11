Robin Williams helped the homeless with his Hollywood jumper





Robin Williams was a magnificent actor known for his varied roles in feature films such asDead Poets Society,Goodwill huntingandMrs. Doubtfireand, with that, was also one of the kindest souls in Hollywood. Williams has been hailed for his acts of kindness, a man who always went above and beyond his station and put others first, whether it was spending real time with his fans or making sure that his entire film crew was taken care of properly. A Williams fan, Brian Lord, once shared an anecdote about the legendary actor that explained the finer details of his rider. Years ago I learned a very cool thing about Robin Williams, and I couldn’t watch any of his movies afterwards without thinking about it, Lord wrote on line. I never booked Robin Williams for an event, but I got close enough that his office sent his date. Lord continued: When I got the Robin Williams pilot, I was very surprised at what I found. He actually had a requirement that for every event or movie he did, the company that hired him had to also hire a certain number of homeless people and put them to work. Looking back, knowing what we know of Williams, it’s no surprise to learn of his driver request. However, he further reiterates that he was much more than an actor; he was a real human being. We agree with Lord when he writes, I’ve never watched a Robin Williams movie the same way after that. Lord went on to write: I’m sure in his spare time and with his own money he worked with those people in need, but he also decided to use his influence as an artist to make sure the production companies and event organizers were also learning the value of giving people a chance to come back. Williams’ selfless actions have changed the lives of many people. Lord added: I wonder how many production companies have continued the practice in their next non-Robin Williams project, as well as how many people have been lucky enough to find a job and proud to earn an income, even temporarily, from his actions. He concluded: He was a great multiplier of his impact. Let’s hope this impact continues without him. Thanks, Robin Williams, not just for the laughs, but also for a cool example. What a hero. Follow Far Out Magazine on our social networks, onFacebook,Twitterandinstagram. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.2500%;"/> The most popular

