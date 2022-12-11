Hasan Minhaj bids farewell to Trevor Noah: ‘Thank you for not firing me’

Hasan Minhaj was among many former colleagues who congratulated Daily Show host Trevor Noah on his final night on the show on Thursday. The comedian gushed about Trevor’s seven-year run on the satirical late-night program and wished him luck on his journey ahead. Hasan, who is of Indian descent, joined The Daily Show as senior correspondent in 2014 and worked with Trevor for four years before leaving the award-winning show in 2018. (Also read: Trevor Noah bids farewell to The Daily Show after 7 years: “Thank you all”)

Sharing several photos from their time together on the show, Hasan wrote on Twitter, “7 amazing years. You did it your way, and you made it yours @thedailyshow. We had an amazing time @trevornoah, and We can’t wait to see what you do next. Thank you for not firing me when I needed health insurance the most!” Ending the post with a joke, Hasan thanked Trevor for not firing him from The Daily Show. The photographs shared by Hasan in the show’s good times, while the final photo shows the two men in an embrace, as crew members look on. Both Hasan and Trevor were among the most notable color correspondents who appeared on the talk show when original host Jon Stewart was still around.

Jon left the show in August 2015 and Trevor took over the program in September 2015 after joining The Daily Show in December 2014. The South African comedian announced he was leaving in September 2022 to pursue other projects , including a stand-up comedy. On his last night, Trevor thanked the audience at home, including haters. “Even people who hate to watch, we still have the notes, [so] Thanks. I am eternally grateful to you,” he joked.

In 2018, Hasan created his own Netflix comedy series called Patriot Act, which focused on current events in the United States and around the world. It was the first Indian-American-led talk show on the streaming platform. His second stand-up special, Hasan Minhaj: The Kings Jester, was released on Netflix in October 2022. Hasan’s 2018 comedy special for Netflix, Homecoming King, won the prestigious Peabody Award in 2019.