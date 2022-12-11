Entertainment
Hasan Minhaj bids farewell to Trevor Noah: ‘Thank you for not firing me’
Hasan Minhaj was among many former colleagues who congratulated Daily Show host Trevor Noah on his final night on the show on Thursday. The comedian gushed about Trevor’s seven-year run on the satirical late-night program and wished him luck on his journey ahead. Hasan, who is of Indian descent, joined The Daily Show as senior correspondent in 2014 and worked with Trevor for four years before leaving the award-winning show in 2018. (Also read: Trevor Noah bids farewell to The Daily Show after 7 years: “Thank you all”)
Sharing several photos from their time together on the show, Hasan wrote on Twitter, “7 amazing years. You did it your way, and you made it yours @thedailyshow. We had an amazing time @trevornoah, and We can’t wait to see what you do next. Thank you for not firing me when I needed health insurance the most!” Ending the post with a joke, Hasan thanked Trevor for not firing him from The Daily Show. The photographs shared by Hasan in the show’s good times, while the final photo shows the two men in an embrace, as crew members look on. Both Hasan and Trevor were among the most notable color correspondents who appeared on the talk show when original host Jon Stewart was still around.
Jon left the show in August 2015 and Trevor took over the program in September 2015 after joining The Daily Show in December 2014. The South African comedian announced he was leaving in September 2022 to pursue other projects , including a stand-up comedy. On his last night, Trevor thanked the audience at home, including haters. “Even people who hate to watch, we still have the notes, [so] Thanks. I am eternally grateful to you,” he joked.
In 2018, Hasan created his own Netflix comedy series called Patriot Act, which focused on current events in the United States and around the world. It was the first Indian-American-led talk show on the streaming platform. His second stand-up special, Hasan Minhaj: The Kings Jester, was released on Netflix in October 2022. Hasan’s 2018 comedy special for Netflix, Homecoming King, won the prestigious Peabody Award in 2019.
Trending topics to follow
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/tv/hasan-minhaj-bids-farewell-to-trevor-noah-thank-you-for-not-firing-me-101670655557026.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hasan Minhaj bids farewell to Trevor Noah: ‘Thank you for not firing me’
- GOP lawmakers respond to latest ‘Twitter Files’ detailing Trump ban, promising Big Tech ‘will be held accountable’
- BlackRock, Goldman, Amundi and Wall St strategists see double-digit equity market recovery in 2023
- Robin Williams helped the homeless with his Hollywood jumper
- India and Sweden share a favourability for innovation
- Michigan hockey reaches Michigan State and earns series split
- Mauritanian terrorist indicted for death of US national in deadly hotel attack in Mali and for providing material support to Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb and Al-Mourabitoun | USAO-EDNY
- Hello! Actor Jeffrey Holland pays tribute to co-star Ruth Madoc as she dies aged 79
- Lexi Thompson and Nelly Korda prefer QBE Shootout to become a mixed event
- A Brothers Whisper will be the closing film of the night at the African Diaspora International Film Festival
- President Jokowi calls “Ngunduh Mantu” Kaesang-Erina forms “Nguri-uri” culture
- Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro: Which is Better?