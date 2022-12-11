How Raha, a small town in Assam suddenly became a household name among Bollywood fan clubs overnight





Raha, a small town in the northeastern state of Assam, caught the nation’s attention overnight. A name that evokes peace, joy, freedom and ecstasy is now making headlines across the country. Would you like to know why? Then keep reading until you reach the end of the story. The birthplace of Indian independence activist Gopinath Bordoloi, Raha is a small town in the Nagaon district of Assam, India, located near National Highway 37. The Kolong and Kopili rivers flow near Raha. Raha is also located near Chaparmukh, a small town popularly known for Chaparmukh junction, one of the main railway stations in Assams Nagaon district. Emboldened by unconventional lifestyles, celebrities have long been known to name their children something a little quirky. From David and Victoria Beckham to Reese Witherspoon have chosen to name their children after places. And this time, Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got into the game by sharing a photo of their daughter on November 24 revealing that the couple had decided to name their baby girl Raha. Alia Bhatt also informed that the name was chosen by Ranbir Kapoor’s mother, Neetu Kapoor. The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful grandmother) has so many beautiful meanings, Alia Bhatt wrote in an Instagram post. Alia also explained what the name Raha means in several languages, saying, Raha in its purest form means divine path in Swahili, she is joy, in Sanskrit Raha is a clan, in Bengali – rest, comfort , relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom and bliss. And true to its name, from the first moment we held it – we felt it EVERYTHING! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels like our lives have only just begun. Ever since the Bollywood couple revealed their daughters’ names as Raha, the small town in the heart of Assam has been making waves on social media platforms, going from top of the trending charts to creating doubts among fans with the pronunciation. Ranbir Kapoor clarified any doubts fans might have had about how to pronounce his daughter’s name. Ranbir mentioned Raha’s name out loud for the first time in a recent interview on the sidelines of the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. Her name is Raha, he said. Ranbir pronounced it as Raa-Haa. The actor’s fans were delighted to see him as a dad. Ranbir looks happy.. He is blessed to have Raha,” read a comment on the Bolly Blinds and Gossip subreddit. From imagining him as my own saawariyan. Raha wrote another I just realized this was his first media interaction after the birth of his daughter Of course excited dad has to share his little angel’s name he is really in the phase happiest of her life, read another comment. Come to think of it, Raha, a city that maintains an excellent blend between modern culture and old world elegance, is one of the most spectacular experiences for tourists to have on an exceptional trip to Assam. Grabbing national attention after all the Bollywood spice talk, the city deserves to stay on the trending list.

