Every Actor Who Played Wednesday Addams, Ranked

Where would we all be without the brooding presence of The Addams Family? For all those who have a taste for the macabre, The Addams Family has filled a void that we can’t seem to fill. Audiences were used to this picture-perfect representation of a nuclear family, a united front with white picket fences and mowed lawns. However, when The Addams Family came to our notice, they disputed all of this (via Game radars). Plus, every member of this family has had their moments. Between Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday and Pugsley, many of us grew up resonating the most with little Miss Wednesday Addams.





The first time the public saw The Addams Family was back in the 1930s, when they were just comic strips in the newspaper. However, since then, the entertainment world has done its due diligence to give us many stories and versions of this horrible family (in a good way). More recently, Netflix released the Tim Burton’s Wednesday, and it was a complete success. It is clear that Jenna Ortega makes a wonderful Wednesday Addams. However, she is not the only notable actress to play it. Here’s our ranking of all the actors who played Wednesday Addams.

8/8 Noel Von Sonn – The Addams Family Entertainment House (1973)

In 1973, ABC produced a comedy, variety special titled The Addams Family Entertainment House. In this special, Noel Von Sonn became Wednesday Addams. Sonn like Wednesday was short but sweet. The special was actually a musical and was created as a pilot. However, there wasn’t enough support for the show, and it unfortunately didn’t become a series regular.

7/8 Nicole Fugere – The Addams Family Reunion (1998) / The New Addams Family (1998)

Nicole running away played Wednesday at The Addams Family Reunion in 1998 and in the sitcom titled The New Addams Family. In these, we see Wednesday wearing the classic double braid and goth cut in black and white. However, there is something unsettling about Fugere’s eyes that captured us instantly. The sitcom was hilarious and horrifying even though it only lasted one season.

6/8 Debi Derryberry – The Addams Family (1992)

It’s time to get into some animated versions of The Addams Family. The animated television series in 1992 was quite the watch. Actress Debi Derbyberry expressed on Wednesday in this series. The characters, with their yellow skin, look like a very strange version of The simpsons. The show ran for two seasons in total and is a solid addition to the Addams Family Empire.

5/8 Chloë Grace Moretz — The Addams Family (2019) / The Addams Family 2 (2021)

Thus, The Addams Family has all the notoriety in the world. From the opening notes of the iconic theme song to their unique aesthetic, The Addams Family gives everyone a heartwarming sense of nostalgia. The Addams Family, the 2019 animated movie, and its 2021 sequel reminded us why we love them so much. In these films, Wednesday was voiced by Chloe Grace Moretz. Was this the best take on the beloved family? No. However, the animation was interesting, creative and whimsical enough to keep the audience entertained.

4/8 Cindy Henderson – The Addams Family (1973)

To add to the list of animated representations of this family, Cindy Henderson played voiced Wednesday in The Addams Family, the 1973 animated television series. In this series, Wednesday sports his classic pigtails but with pink as his clothing color of choice. The show primarily focuses on Gomez and Morticia, but the charm of the family and Wednesday as a character still shines through, especially since this is an earlier portrayal of The Addams Family.

3/8 Lisa Loring – The Addams Family (1964) / Halloween with the New Addams Family (1977)

The Addams Family, translated from comic book to live-action sitcom, has given television a much-needed change of pace. Lisa Loring played Wednesday Addams in the 1964 sitcom The Addams Family and 1977 Halloween with the New Addams Family. The show, the character and the whole family became instant and timeless classics. I mean, there’s something about the way Wednesday’s “look” hasn’t changed in the decades since it first appeared on live screen. Loring literally brought the character to life and with all the talk surrounding the Netflix series, we want to give credit where it’s due.

2/8 Jenna Ortega—Wednesday (2022)

Of course, Wednesday Addams will have its own spotlight. by Netflix Wednesday has been getting a lot of attention lately and for good reason. A bright new star in the industry today is Jenna Ortega. Ortega has been busy with horror projects like Ti West’s X and those of Netflix You to the drama To fall. Because of this, hopes were high to see her as Wednesday Addams. From iconic dance scene to his obvious passion for the role, Ortega’s Wednesday is a fantastic watch and one of Netflix’s best projects of the year.

1/8 Christina Ricci – The Addams Family (1991) / Addams Family Values ​​(1993)

Christine Ricci is Wednesday Addams. Honestly, when most of us think of the role, the first face that comes to mind is the one and only Ricci. Ricci took on the role of Wednesday Addams for the 1991 film The Addams Family. Her adorable little face can fool the smartest of us. Associated with the dark, creepy, and downright weird tendencies of Addams’ daughter, Ricci made the character his own. As audience members, Wednesday is the kind of character who steals the show wherever she is, and Ricci had the look, gaze and presence we all needed. If you couldn’t get enough of her in the 1991 film, she also stars in Wednesday in 1993 Addams Family Values.