A local author launches his first novel
DUTCH PATENT — At 5’4, with intense green eyes and an encouraging smile, Rebecca Silence doesn’t seem like a force to be reckoned with, but when it comes to emotional healing, she’s precisely what the fighting soul ordered.
Leading coach for emotional healing and relationships, host of The Healing IS Possible Experience and the Tougher Together Breakthrough podcast, Holland Patent native Rebecca Silence takes her work out of the classroom and puts it directly into the hands of readers with his debut novel, “Come Back to Life”.
“So many people have accepted their life as it is, rather than fighting for how they would like their life to be. Each person deserves to feel they have power over their own life; they just need a little help to trust and love each other again so they can clarify their wants and needs. It was my intention to write “Coming Back To Life”.
As a licensed and board-certified music therapist, counselor, social worker, and legacy healing coach, Silence’s “Coming Back to Life” acts as a roadmap, designed to guide others on their healing journey. . Through extensive experience, research, and one-on-one coaching, Silence establishes the tools and lessons individuals need to take control of their lives, no matter the circumstances.
“Everyone needs to understand that we may not be able to control the circumstances around us, but if we can emotionally clarify who we are and what our weak points are, we can create a life that relies on inspiration. and healed leadership, instead of a life of escape and avoidance – even in our darkest times.For so long we have been taught to deal with our anxiety, depression and fear; either with exercises or medication. I’m here to teach clients how to lean into their internal struggles and triggers so they can release. This is the gateway to personal freedom.
Trying to decipher the components of emotional clarity can seem daunting, so rather than leading with emotions, Silence explores patterns and uncovers hidden blockages that have held individuals back from moving forward.
“People spend years in therapy to strengthen their coping mechanisms so they can function. As an emotional healing coach, I show individuals how to get to – and resolve – the root of a problem so that they can begin to heal and work through the problem, rather than remaining complacent and dealing with their emotions. This does not mean that someone has to be in crisis or broken down to begin to change their life. My job is to honor the celebration; to lift people out of the trenches in which they are forged, so that they can finally live the life they have designed.
As a stage 3 cancer survivor and child abuse victim, Silence uses a strong undercurrent throughout her story. “The story of who I am and who I have become is in this book. On paper, these dark and traumatic stories show someone who should have given up on life; should have allowed the battle against cancer to be the end. But I’ve never been one to base my life on statistics,” Silence said. “I want to show others the power of looking life in the face and knowing that you deserve more – knowing that the pattern of abuse, whatever form it takes, must not remain. After years of research and studies, I can help others break their patterns and prove to themselves, their families and others that change is more than possible – it’s a reality.
In addition to her book, Silence offers a comprehensive seven-part online “emotional survival kit” for people looking to dive into their inner healing or overcome trauma.
“To heal is to arrive at a place of clarity. When we are hurt, it is easy to lose sight of what we want or what serves us. “Coming Back to Life” disrupts these paradigms and provides the support and steps needed to break free. The “Emotional Survival Kit” takes readers one step further and shows them how they can use their trauma to their advantage and break the cycles that no longer need to be there.
“Coming Back To Life” is available in all major bookstores. For more information about Rebecca Silence, visit her online at www.rebeccahsilence.com.
