Trevor Noah quits ‘The Daily Show’





When legendary host Jon Stewart left in 2015 after a 16-year stint, he personally chose Noah to succeed him because he trusted him.

Comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah bid farewell to the public and viewers of The Daily Show, the Comedy Central network’s flagship talk show. Noah began his journey at the show in 2014 as a contributor. When legendary host Jon Stewart left in 2015 after a 16-year stint, he personally chose Noah to succeed him because he trusted him. I am so grateful. I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience. No, I still think it’s good; that’s how comedy is good enough, Noah told the live audience when it opened. Even people who hate to watch, we still have the notes, thank you. I am eternally grateful to you, he added. READ ALSO : The low-key finale episode also saw Noah reminiscing and thanking all of the guests who had appeared on the show, including celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae, Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton and Bill Gates. Contributors Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Ronny Chieng, Roy Wood Jr and Dulc Sloan bid farewell to the host in their own unique way and in their own segments. At the same time, Noah also shared the three lessons he learned from the show Opposition Republican vs. Democrat is a construct, context is always important and it is important to think before reacting to information seen online. . Please remember that the world is a friendlier place than the internet or the news would make you think, he said. The South African-born host also gave shoutouts to black women and the influence they have had on his life. “A special dedication to black women. I have often been credited with having these great ideas. Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think shaped, nurtured and informed me? From my mother, my grandmother , my aunt. The Daily Show will see a range of guest hosts for the foreseeable future after returning to the air in January before finding someone to fill the job. Guests like Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, DL Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and Marlon Wayans will take over as guests in the meantime.

