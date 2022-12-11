‘Game of Thrones’ actor reacts to infamous meme made 8 years ago





Game of Thrones actor reacts to infamous meme created 8 years ago Jack Gleeson loves his Joffrey memes. Gleeson, known for his role as Joffrey Baratheon in game of thronesended up playing one of the most hated characters in television history. He tried out for the role from 2011 to 2014. Gleeson, now 30, attended a panel at the Game of Thrones convention on Friday, December 9, 2022. During a Q&A with host Jason Concepcion at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Gleeson opened up about his fan experience following his portrayal as one of the show’s most hated characters, via Weekly entertainment. During the chat, Gleeson also talked about a particular meme that had been making the rounds and what he thought about it. The actor mentioned that despite his negative role on the show, fans have been “perfectly sweet and perfectly kind.” Among the quoted scenes of Joffrey that fans refer to him the most, Gleeson mentioned lines like “I’m not tired!”, “Kneel down before your king”, and “Bring me his head”. Additionally, the actor added that he himself is a fan of memes. During the panel, he mentioned the GIFs of Joffrey’s purple wedding poisoning, or the one where Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) slaps him in the face. “I love memes as much as anyone else,” he said. “I’m into it. I love it. It’s just fun.” It was a crazy feeling for Gleeson to reflect on his time on game of throneswhich ended in season 4. “It’s funny because it’s still such a big part of my life, but it’s weird to think that 2014 was the last year I played in the series. That was eight years ago, almost nine years ago.” , he jokes, “I feel like an old man now. Old and wise.”

