Downton Shabby: an American producer leaves Hollywood to rebuild his family in the United Kingdom
LONDON, December 11 As a child, Hopwood DePree heard tales of the family owning an ancestral country home in England, but always thought it was the stuff of legends.
That was until the Hollywood producer found a 15th century red brick heap with 60 bedrooms in the countryside of North West England.
In 2017, the American left California to live full-time near Manchester and restore the building, which had fallen into disrepair, to its former glory.
The unlikely chain of events began one evening in 2013 when DePree was searching a genealogy website and found an old photo of the property.
My God. This is the place my grandfather was talking about, he remembers thinking.
The property was Hopwood Hall, explaining DePrees’ unusual first name passed down from generation to generation, which he had always felt embarrassed about.
Shortly after, DePree boarded a plane on a mission to find Hopwood Hall, just out of curiosity.
His arrival is a bad omen: when he pushes the door, there are rodents and part of the roof has collapsed.
But coming from Los Angeles, he remembers his thrill at being surrounded by history: the original chimneys and doors and the nursery where his ancestors were born.
Locals who showed DePree around were quick to warn that if nothing is done in the next five to 10 years it will crumble and turn into ruin and be lost forever, he said at AFP.
Hopwood Hall had been abandoned for decades.
The owners, distant relatives of Hopwood, died without heirs after the death of their two sons in the First World War.
It was then used to make uniforms during World War II before being taken up by monks.
Shabby town center
Five years have now passed since DePree began its renovations.
The results are still a far cry from Downton Abbey, the fictional stately home that serves as the setting for the hit British TV series about an aristocratic family in the early 1900s.
DePree wrote a book about the restoration process called Downton Shabby, detailing her new life in glowing terms despite the slow progress.
Everywhere you look there’s something to do, says the 52-year-old, who fits the Hollywood mold with his blonde hair and blue eyes.
I knew it was a colossal project, but I had no idea of the many challenges, delays… It’s exciting.
Turning the construction site in helmet, DePree warns of a hole in the parquet or a misplaced beam, while workers repair the facade of the buildings.
The 39 chimneys are being renovated as well as part of the roof. Now the most urgent task is to finish the windows.
He calls it a race against time, especially with the heavy rain here and the bats.
Despite the dilapidated state, treasures have survived the ravages of time and thieves: the family coat of arms on the fireplaces, the elaborate woodwork and the diamond-shaped stained glass windows.
One of the fireplaces was a gift from poet Lord Byron, DePree said. The romantic poet wrote many of his verses in the castle.
Composer Frédéric Chopin performed in the banquet hall.
In the 1970s, these abandoned places began to attract various subcultures and the Beatle John Lennon is said to have visited. The street art painted on the walls dates back to this time.
– Concerts and weddings –
Hopwood has started a YouTube channel where he shares his adventures and pokes fun at his meager DIY skills.
I am trying to learn. But that’s not my strength, he said. Most of the project I do behind my computer.
DePree is looking to invest more as the project is expected to cost around another $10 million (RM53.7 million).
Several charitable foundations, including Historic England, contribute financially, as do Rochdale Borough Council, local residents and of course DePree himself.
We need private investment, he explains.
Some local people helped on the construction site.
Many members of the community have a connection to Hopwood. Their ancestors worked here. It was one of the biggest employers in the area, DePree said.
Now the house is in one of the most deprived areas of England.
Hopwood Hall is slated to eventually become a community center, used for concerts, exhibitions and garden wedding parties.
DePree hopes to finish in five years.
I miss the sun in Los Angeles. Sometimes my friends call me from the beach and its pouring rain here, he says.
I have no regrets. It’s like home. Studio ETX
