God of War Ragnarok Kratos Actor Almost Quit The Game





During his Game Awards acceptance speech, God of War Ragnarok Kratos actor Christopher Judge reveals he nearly quit the game.



God of War Ragnarok Actor Christopher Judge has revealed he almost quit playing Kratos. Christopher Judge’s performance as Kratos in 2018 God of the war game and in God of War Ragnarok were critically acclaimed, with Judge winning the Game Award for Best Performance in the show’s latest iteration.

Judge has appeared in movies, TV, and video games for decades now. His first role in a video game was that of D-Mob in the Def Jam Revenge series, but he would go on to play a number of different video game characters over the years, including Black Panther in the Marvel’s Avengers live service game. However, Judge’s most iconic role is easily Kratos in the new God of the war games, as he managed to bring intricate nuances and layers to a character that had been fairly monotonous until then. GAMER VIDEO OF THE DAY RELATED: God of War Ragnarok Player Spots Interesting Details About Tyr’s Tattoos At The Game Awards 2022, Judge received the Best Performance award from veteran movie actor Al Pacino. During his acceptance speech, Judge revealed that he almost quit playing Kratos in God of War Ragnarok after finding out Cory Barlog wouldn’t be running the game. Judge said he “literally quit,” but Barlog then vouched for God of War Ragnarok director Eric Williams. “I said, ‘Eric Williams better be a beast.’ Eric Williams is a fucking beast,” Judge said. Here’s the judge’s speech (the title of the video incorrectly claims that Atreus actor Sunny Suljic won the award): After Barlog directed the award-winning 2018 film God of the war game, there were many who were understandably skeptical that someone else at Sony Santa Monica would be given the reins for God of War Ragnarokbut it’s safe to say that Williams lived up to expectations. God of War Ragnarok reviews were about the same as 2018 God of the war game, and it’s the second highest rated video game release of 2022 so far, just behind FromSoftware’s elderberry ring. elderberry ring is the highest-rated new game of 2022, and it won the coveted Game of the Year award, but God of War Ragnarok still had an amazing performance at the event, winning six awards in total. In addition to the aforementioned Best Performance award that Christopher Judge won, Ragnarok also won Best Story, Best Score and Music, Best Audio Design, Innovation in Accessibility, and Best Action/Adventure Game. Needless to say, the bar has been set incredibly high by God of War Ragnarok, and it will be interesting to see how Santa Monica wins out. Whereas God of War Ragnarok was a cross-gen release, the next game in the series will likely be a PlayStation 5 exclusive, so one has to imagine that will be an even bigger leap forward. God of War Ragnarok is now available for PS4 and PS5. MORE: God of War Ragnarok: Age of Atreus may have been a reason the Norse Saga was accelerated

