Ozzie and Harriet actress, wife of David Nelson, was 90 – The Hollywood Reporter

June Blair, who played her real husband’s wife, David Nelson, in ABC’s family comedy. The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, is dead. She was 90 years old.

Blair died Monday of natural causes at her home in Sherman Oaks, her stepdaughter Susan Nelson said. The Hollywood Reporter.

Shortly after impersonating Playboy‘s Playmate of the Month in January 1957, redhead Blair starred as a woman embroiled in a complex narcotics theft in film noir Hell bound (1957), starring John Russell.

Then, in 1959, she portrayed a vulnerable secretary at a construction company in The Rabbit Trapwith Ernest Borgnine, and was one of three daughters of a nuclear scientist (future Batman butler Alan Napier) – Venetia Stevenson and Diane Jergens were the others – in The Island of the Lost Women.

Blair had just completed a round as saloonkeeper in the syndicated series two faces west when she and Nelson became engaged in April 1961. They were married a month later at Church in the Hills at Forest Lawn Cemetery, with her younger brother, Ricky Nelson, serving as best man.

Blair, who had appeared in two episodes of Ozzie and Harriet in 1960 as other characters, was abruptly introduced as Mrs. June Nelson in “The Newlyweds Get Settled”, which aired on October 12, 1961, as the third episode of the show’s 10th season.

Viewers must have been confused – a week earlier, David was still dating Roberta (Roberta Shore)! Of course, the popular series has always blurred the line between fiction and reality, with Ozzie and Harriet Nelson as parents to David and Ricky on and off screen. (Ricky would marry Kristin Harmon in 1963, and she also joined the series.)

Blair remained in comedy (with a year off to care for her firstborn) through its 14th and final season, which ended in March 1966.

“I’ve always been an independent girl,” she said in a 1963 interview. “I was afraid the Nelsons would try to absorb me, so to speak, but they didn’t. The way it works, they’re there when I need them, and they’re not there when I don’t.

She and David had two sons, Daniel and James, before divorcing in June 1975. She never remarried.

June Blair and David Nelson with their son Daniel in 1963 Courtesy of Everett Collection

Margaret June Blair was born in San Francisco on October 30, 1932. Abandoned by her father at eight months and her mother at age 3, she became a ward of the state of California and grew up with at least eight families.

Blair modeled and attended four high schools in Los Angeles before making her screen debut as a “Miss Lonelyhearts” columnist on CBS. Our Miss Brooks in 1956, leading to a contract with 20th Century Fox.

In addition to Hell boundshe appeared in the movies The man with a thousand faces, My man Godfrey, top secret affair and It could be the night and on episodes of Conflict and single father in 1957.

After being engaged to musician Nino Temple – she was the inspiration for his song “Loonie ‘Bout Junie” – and reportedly dating Bobby Darin, Dick Sargent and Lindsay Crosby, sons of Bing Crosby, Blair married Nelson.

Prior to their marriage, Blair played a woman who attracted the admiration of both Nelson boys on Ozzie and Harriet then another woman whom David hires to replace a secretary on vacation.

Blair’s resume also included turns hawaiian eye, Hunting at sea and Bat Masterson and The Demon Who Walked the West (1958) and A fever in the blood (1961) on the big screen. His last screen credit came with Ozzie and Harriet.

David Nelson died in 2011 of colon cancer at the age of 74.

In addition to her sons, survivors include her granddaughter, Paige. “She loved being a grandmother,” her stepdaughter said.