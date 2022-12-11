Entertainment
Ozzie and Harriet actress, wife of David Nelson, was 90 – The Hollywood Reporter
June Blair, who played her real husband’s wife, David Nelson, in ABC’s family comedy. The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, is dead. She was 90 years old.
Blair died Monday of natural causes at her home in Sherman Oaks, her stepdaughter Susan Nelson said. The Hollywood Reporter.
Shortly after impersonating Playboy‘s Playmate of the Month in January 1957, redhead Blair starred as a woman embroiled in a complex narcotics theft in film noir Hell bound (1957), starring John Russell.
Then, in 1959, she portrayed a vulnerable secretary at a construction company in The Rabbit Trapwith Ernest Borgnine, and was one of three daughters of a nuclear scientist (future Batman butler Alan Napier) – Venetia Stevenson and Diane Jergens were the others – in The Island of the Lost Women.
Blair had just completed a round as saloonkeeper in the syndicated series two faces west when she and Nelson became engaged in April 1961. They were married a month later at Church in the Hills at Forest Lawn Cemetery, with her younger brother, Ricky Nelson, serving as best man.
Blair, who had appeared in two episodes of Ozzie and Harriet in 1960 as other characters, was abruptly introduced as Mrs. June Nelson in “The Newlyweds Get Settled”, which aired on October 12, 1961, as the third episode of the show’s 10th season.
Viewers must have been confused – a week earlier, David was still dating Roberta (Roberta Shore)! Of course, the popular series has always blurred the line between fiction and reality, with Ozzie and Harriet Nelson as parents to David and Ricky on and off screen. (Ricky would marry Kristin Harmon in 1963, and she also joined the series.)
Blair remained in comedy (with a year off to care for her firstborn) through its 14th and final season, which ended in March 1966.
“I’ve always been an independent girl,” she said in a 1963 interview. “I was afraid the Nelsons would try to absorb me, so to speak, but they didn’t. The way it works, they’re there when I need them, and they’re not there when I don’t.
She and David had two sons, Daniel and James, before divorcing in June 1975. She never remarried.
Margaret June Blair was born in San Francisco on October 30, 1932. Abandoned by her father at eight months and her mother at age 3, she became a ward of the state of California and grew up with at least eight families.
Blair modeled and attended four high schools in Los Angeles before making her screen debut as a “Miss Lonelyhearts” columnist on CBS. Our Miss Brooks in 1956, leading to a contract with 20th Century Fox.
In addition to Hell boundshe appeared in the movies The man with a thousand faces, My man Godfrey, top secret affair and It could be the night and on episodes of Conflict and single father in 1957.
After being engaged to musician Nino Temple – she was the inspiration for his song “Loonie ‘Bout Junie” – and reportedly dating Bobby Darin, Dick Sargent and Lindsay Crosby, sons of Bing Crosby, Blair married Nelson.
Prior to their marriage, Blair played a woman who attracted the admiration of both Nelson boys on Ozzie and Harriet then another woman whom David hires to replace a secretary on vacation.
Blair’s resume also included turns hawaiian eye, Hunting at sea and Bat Masterson and The Demon Who Walked the West (1958) and A fever in the blood (1961) on the big screen. His last screen credit came with Ozzie and Harriet.
David Nelson died in 2011 of colon cancer at the age of 74.
In addition to her sons, survivors include her granddaughter, Paige. “She loved being a grandmother,” her stepdaughter said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/june-blair-dead-ozzie-harriet-david-nelson-1235277633/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ozzie and Harriet actress, wife of David Nelson, was 90 – The Hollywood Reporter
- Luke Holland Drums (KONTAKT) Free Download
- Hello! Actress Ruth Madoc dies following an accident
- BC Downs Southern misses out in NIVC semifinals
- Benedictine Goes Away, Cadets Beat Cedartown In Thrilling Fashion To Win Second Consecutive 4A Title
- USGS: Quake centered west of Lamont Friday evening | News
- Priyanka Chopra Snuggles With Malti: Photos – Hollywood Life
- ‘Twitter Files’ Episode 3 Details Decision to Silence Donald Trump – OutKick
- Thousands of locals crowded the Kaesang-Erina wedding carnival road
- God of War Ragnarok Kratos Actor Almost Quit The Game
- Imran Khan implicated in massive corruption: Nawaz Sharif
- Toyota doesn’t want second WEC race in US as schedule grows