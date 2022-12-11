Ayushmann Khurrana says he became an actor because of Shah Rukh Khan, recalls watching Dil To Pagal Hai after buying tickets in black





Like millions of others, Ayushmann Khurrana is a Shah Rukh Khan fanboy. The actor has previously opened up about his fondness for acting and in a recent interview, the actor recalled how he watched SRK’s 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai in a packed theater after buying tickets in black. The Anek actor recalled that he watched the movie standing up because there were no more seats in the theater.

During a speech at Agenda Aaj Tak, Khurrana said, “I’m a huge fan. I became an actor thanks to him. I can double for him. I dedicated something to him in Bala. There is a certain devotion to him in every film. I walked through Mannat (SRK’s mansion) to Bandra and ended up with the people. They started taking my selfies. I was also standing in Mannat earlier with boys and girls. Now I get attention because of him, because I’m a huge fan. He further recalled, “I saw his movies in black. Dil To Pagal Hai was released when I was in 7th grade. I rode the bike and bought the tickets in black. Khade ho kar film dekhi thi because it was a full house. (I watched the movie standing up as it was housefull). Before the release of his latest film An Action Hero, Ayushmann had shared a photo on his social networks where he posed in front of Mannat. He shared the caption: “Mannat se guzar raha tha. Toh ek mannat maang li. ” As of 2022, Ayushmann has been seen in three films – Anek, Doctor G and An Action Hero. An action hero has been said to be a gender-breaker for the actor who is otherwise known for his unconventional roles. None of these films made a splash at the box office. In 2023, Ayushmann is looking forward to the release of Dream Girl 2, where he stars alongside Ananya Panday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/ayushmann-khurrana-became-an-actor-for-shah-rukh-khan-watching-dil-to-pagal-in-black-8316747/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

